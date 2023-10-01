How N.L.'s 1st Indigenous senator is pushing for reconciliation from the inside

Judy White, middle, is Newfoundland and Labdrador's first Indigenous senator. She's pictured here with Sen. Michèle Audette, left, and Sen. Patti LaBoucane-Benson. (Marc Gold/X - image credit)

Judy White — Newfoundland and Labrador's newest senator, from the Flat Bay Band on Newfoundland's west coast — says she's still processing her swearing in on Sept. 19.

A lawyer by trade, White said she never had any intentions of becoming a senator but couldn't resist the opportunity when it was presented to her.

It fits with her life's mission of effecting change from inside the institutions that have traditionally been off-limits to Indigenous people.

"I can honestly say I've never thought in a million years that I would be a senator," she told the CBC's Amanda Gear during a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation special on CBC Radio.

Growing up in Flat Bay, White said she was oblivious to the treatment of Indigenous people outside her Mi'kmaq community. That changed as she grew up and began spreading her roots.

"Once I got out in the world outside of the community and I saw how different things were and how different we were treated, I knew then at that juncture — and that was probably Grade 8 or Grade 9 — that we need to affect change."

She soon realized the best way to do that was through policy and law. White decided to become a lawyer.

"I needed to have the tools that have brought us to this point, but to use them from an Indigenous perspective," she said.

Her career eventually brought her to the senate chambers. She was sworn in earlier this month alongside Nova Scotian Paul Prosper, a fellow Mi'kmaq from Paqꞌtnkek First Nation.

Judy White, right, was sworn in as a Canadian senator on Sept. 19, 2023, at a ceremony in Ottawa.

White, right, was sworn in as a Canadian senator on Sept. 19 at a ceremony in Ottawa. (Marc Gold/X)

White was surrounded by family — with the exception of her father, who contracted COVID-19 just before the ceremony.

She said her father fought tirelessly to improve the lives of his people for decades, and would have been beaming with pride. Despite his absence, White said, they found ways to work tradition into the ceremony.

Story continues

"We also did something that was very unique in that not only had we smudged our offices, but we held a smudge ceremony which both the clerk, the speaker, the deputy clerk and the [Usher of the] Black Rod all participated along with our family and friends. So it was certainly the highlight of the day for me."

Progress is being made, White says

White was asked about the progress she's seen throughout her career as a lawyer, and now as a senator.

She said law school was challenging, and she experienced racism at times. Much of her work since then has been geared towards equality — pushing the law forward to improve the lives of those who are often discriminated against.

"We're getting there," she said. "We need to effect change from within. We need to see our faces in all these places. And being the first Indigenous senator from the province of Newfoundland and Labrador means a lot to me because, you know, we were the last province to actually not have an Indigenous senator."

White said she was encouraged to find out that 11 of the 90 Senate seats are filled by Indigenous people from around the country. There are 15 vacant seats left to be filled, and she hopes to see more Indigenous colleagues join the Red Chamber.

"That's a good basis to start from and we have some fabulous Indigenous senators in leadership roles that are already laying the foundation to change and effect change," she said.

White said she'll be marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in her hometown, surrounded by friends and family, "reflecting on how far we've come, how far we have left to go, and celebrating with my community."

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.