N Korea fires missile south of maritime border

File photo of a North Korean missile test

North Korea has fired a missile towards the South, which crossed the two countries' maritime border for the first time since the Korean War.

The short-range ballistic missile landed near the South Korean island of Ulleungdo, triggering the island's air-raid alarm.

Residents on the tiny island were told to evacuate and seek shelter.

Pyongyang fired a total of three short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast around 09:00 (00:00 GMT).

South Korean authorities immediately condemned the launches. President Yoon Suk-yeol has called a National Security Cabinet meeting.

The missiles come a day after Pyongyang warned the US and South Korea to stop conducting joint military drills around the peninsula this week.

It had threatened to follow up with "powerful" measures.

Both South Korean and Japanese authorities recorded the missiles on Wednesday morning, including the one which had breached the Northern Limit Line.

That missile had fallen in international waters, about 26km south of the maritime demarcation border, 57km east of the South Korean city of Sokcho and 168km north-west of Ulleungdo island.