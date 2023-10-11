N.S. judge says her rights were violated when chief judge asked about vaccine status

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia judge is suing the provincial court and its former chief judge, alleging her rights to judicial independence and medical privacy were violated when she was pressured to reveal her COVID-19 vaccination status.

In a statement of claim filed last month, provincial court Judge Rickcola Brinton says that in October 2021, Pamela Williams — then chief judge — asked her to share her vaccination status.

But Brinton refused, saying it was a matter of conscience.

The lawsuit says there was never a formal requirement for judges to be vaccinated, and Brinton is alleging Williams overstepped her authority when she insisted judges had to work from home if they could not share their vaccination status.

As well, Brinton argues that Williams violated her right to privacy by asking Brinton's doctor to provide details about her medical issues.

None of the allegations in the statement of claim has been tested in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press