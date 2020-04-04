N.J. Has Lost More People From Covid-19 Than From 9/11 Attacks

(Bloomberg) --

New Jersey reported deaths from the new coronavirus jumped about 31% overnight to 846, Governor Phil Murphy said.

The state has now lost about 100 more residents from Covid-19 than it did from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the governor said Saturday at a press briefing.

Positive cases increased by more than 4,300, for a total of 34,124.

