N.J. Has Lost More People From Covid-19 Than From 9/11 Attacks
New Jersey reported deaths from the new coronavirus jumped about 31% overnight to 846, Governor Phil Murphy said.
The state has now lost about 100 more residents from Covid-19 than it did from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the governor said Saturday at a press briefing.
Positive cases increased by more than 4,300, for a total of 34,124.
