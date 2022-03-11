N.J. Legal Weed Business Leaders to Speak, Network at Major Industry Event on March 16

CARTERET, N.J., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey commission that governs cannabis is accepting applications for legal weed retailers next week, and the industry is readying itself for the market to open to adult consumers. To help the business community harness that excitement, NJ Cannabis Insider, the state's only cannabis business trade journal and events group, is hosting the year's biggest cannabis business information forum and networking event on March 16.

Presented by Hance Construction, the event boasts not only some of the biggest power players in the cannabis space, but it also attracts many of the industry's leading professional service companies to exhibit on its vendor floor.

Speakers include John Harmon, president of the African American Chamber of Commerce; Art Hance, Hance Construction; Chris Reid, Cova; Marissa Mastroianni, Cole Schotz PC; Ellie Siegel, Longview Strategic; and many more. See the full lineup of speakers here.

Exhibitors: Hance Construction, 5S Security, Securitas Electronic Security Inc, Withum, Sax LLP, Harvest 360, GrowGeneration, HBK CPA, Stender, Cova , Cole Schotz, NJ Cannabis Certified, Longview Strategic, McLaughlin & Stern, RIPCO, Zoned Properties

What: NJ Cannabis Insider Live! Conference

Where: Carteret Performing Arts Center 46 Washington Street, Carteret, NJ 07008

When: March 16, 2022 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Doors 9 a.m.)

Media Details: Limited number of press passes available upon request

Tickets: General Admission $325, VIP Sold Out

Contacts:
Kristen Ligas, Event Program Manager kligas@njadvancemedia.com

Heather Long, Event Partnerships hlong@njadvancemedia.com

Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.

###

NJ Cannabis Insider is a weekly subscriber-based online trade journal and events group produced by NJ Advance Media, which also publishes NJ.com, The Star-Ledger and other affiliated papers. Are you interested in the N.J. cannabis industry? Subscribe here for insider exclusives. Follow us on LinkedIn.

(left to right) Shereia Harper, Luonumba Harper and Brian Valerio attend the NJ Cannabis Insider first business networking event of 2022 at Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden in Jersey City. NJCI



Attachment


