N.J. Firefighters Use Plasma Cutters to Set Dog Free After Getting Head Stuck in Tire: ‘We Are Grateful’

Emergency crews said they initially tried to free the animal using “soap and water” to slide the pup's head free but were “unsuccessful”

Franklin Township Police Department/Facebook Daisy the dog

A quick-thinking team of emergency responders saved the day for a dog in distress.

The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company (FVFC) in New Jersey shared in a post on Facebook that they and the Franklin Township Police Department responded to a call for help after a canine named Daisy found herself “stuck in the rim of a tire at home.”

The FVFC's post included a photo of the animal. In the image, the dog's head could be seen sticking through the center of a large Firestone tire as emergency crews held it up.

The emergency crews said they tried to free the dog using “soap and water” but were “unsuccessful.” However, they were able to make a breakthrough when one of the FVFC lieutenants grabbed his “personal plasma cutter” to cut Daisy loose.

The FVFC shared a video taken by police of how the rescue unfolded. In the clip, several emergency crew members could be seen circling the dog as they tried to free her in a garage.

The rescuers grabbed two blankets and placed them around the dog's neck as a buffer and to make the dog feel more comfortable. One of the crew members then used the plasma cutter to cut a piece out of the top of the tire as sparks flew out.

Franklin Township Police Department/Facebook The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company attempts to free the dog

Midway through the video, one of the emergency crew members could be seen telling another member to put a collar and leash on the dog in case she decided to run. They continued to cut a portion of the rim of the tire above the dog’s head for a few more minutes before the gap was big enough to get Daisy’s head out.

One of the members backed the dog out of the tire while wrapping her in blankets. The dog then appeared to wriggle out of the blankets — finally getting to stretch her legs — while someone held her leash.

In another post, the FVFC shared a photo of the tire after it had been cut through with the plasma cutter. About a quarter of the top of the rim was missing, with the metal bent at the side.

“Daisy was not injured and is doing well!” the FVFC wrote in its post.

“This is the dedication and commitment you can expect from the FVFC each time we respond to a call,” they added. “We are grateful to everyone who responded today to help Daisy.”



