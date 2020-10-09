N.S. health officials keeping eye on growing N.B. COVID-19 cases

Despite a spike in cases of COVID-19 in parts of New Brunswick, the Nova Scotia government said it has no immediate plans to change any of its border policy protocols with the neighbouring province.

New Brunswick reported 13 new cases on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in that province to 37. Many of those cases are related to an outbreak at a special care home in Moncton.

"We are monitoring the situation in New Brunswick and are in close contact with our counterparts in that province. There are no changes to our border policy at this time," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a statement Friday.

He said Nova Scotians should continue following public health measures, whether in their own province or elsewhere in the Atlantic Bubble.

"The key measures of physical distancing, gathering limits, hand washing and using a non-medical mask will help keep us safe," he said.

The New Brunswick government is advising visitors to avoid visiting Moncton and Campbellton, where Premier Blaine Higgs said masks will be required in all indoor public spaces.

At least one nursing home in Nova Scotia is going back into lockdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak in New Brunswick. Willow Lodge in Tatamagouche, N.S., a nearly two-hour drive from Moncton, announced on its website it would close its doors to visiting Saturday.

"This will include drives and outside visits, while we monitor the situation, with this second wave of COVID that is upon us," Janine Jaconelli, executive director of Willow Lodge, said in a statement.

"I know this will bring much sadness, however, I do ask that you understand, this action is in the best interest, once again, of your loved ones and those that provide care."

