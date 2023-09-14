N.S. government setting up emergency homeless shelters ahead of Hurricane Lee

The Ally Centre of Cape Breton will be among the facilities hosting Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness during the storm. (Ally Centre of Cape Breton/Facebook - image credit)

The province has released a list of shelters and supports that will be available to Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness, as Hurricane Lee continues its track toward the Maritimes.

The large storm is expected to remain near Category 1 strength as it moves into the region on Saturday. Lee will then transition to a post-tropical low through Saturday night into Sunday.

The Department of Community Services has announced several locations across the province that will provide light meals, sleeping accommodations and other supports for those experiencing homelessness starting as early as Friday evening in some cases.

The shelter locations are listed below.

Halifax Regional Municipality

Captain Spry Community Centre: 16 Sussex St., 902-429-3984, opening at 6 p.m. on Friday (operated by 902 Man Up);

St. Matthew's United Church: 1479 Barrington St., 902-429-3984, opening at 6 p.m. on Friday (operated by 902 Man Up);

Beacon House: 125 Metropolitan Ave., 902-864-1584, opening at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Truro

Haven House: 29 Arthur St., 902-843-2538, regular hours with additional beds.

New Glasgow

Viola's Place: 189 Marsh St., 902-752-0550, regular hours with additional beds.

Pictou

Pictou County Roots for Youth: 603 East River Rd., 902-695-3241, regular hours with additional beds.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Cape Breton Community Housing Association Extreme Weather Shelter: 106 Townsend St., 902-564-9487;

Ally Centre: 75 Prince St., 902-567-1766, opening at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Berwick

Evangeline Club: 130 Commercial St., 902-679-1202, opening at 7 a.m. on Saturday (operated by Open Arms).

Yarmouth

SHYFT - 6 Trinity Pl., 902-881-3111, regular hours with additional beds;

Yarmouth Fire Hall, 221 Pleasant St. 902-881-3111, opening 12 p.m. on Saturday (drop-in/overnight centre for adults, operated by Open SHYFT).

Bridgewater

Seventh Day Adventist Church: 17 Greenwood St., 902-521-1141, opening at 6 p.m. on Friday (operated by South Shore Open Doors Association).

Amherst

Holy Family Parish: 63 Church St., 902-669-2238, opening at 5 p.m. on Friday (operated by the Cumberland Homelessness and Housing Support Association).

