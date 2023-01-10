In-N-Out is expanding east: Burger chain plans to open Tennessee locations by 2026

A West Coast staple will be making its way to the Volunteer State.

In-N-Out announced Tuesday it will be opening it will be opening a corporate hub in Tennessee, with plans to open restaurants in the state in the future.

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes," Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner and president, said in a statement. "This expansion is significant for our company."

The hamburger, fries and milkshake joint has been known as a premier California fast food chain ever since it opened its doors in the state in 1948. The company has since expanded with locations in six other states, but only going as far east as Texas.

A driver pulls into the drive-thru lane at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California on August 30, 2018.
What states have In-N-Out locations?

In-N-Out has 385 locations in:

  • California

  • Nevada

  • Arizona

  • Utah

  • Oregon

  • Colorado

  • Texas

The East Coast and other areas have pleaded to get In-N-Out to venture further east, including Florida.

"For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State," Snyder said.

President of In-N-Out Burger Lynsi Snyder hugs Governor Bill Lee after giving him a In-N-Out Burger apron after Lee announces that the restaurant will be coming to Tennessee during a press conference at Franklin, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
When and where are In-N-Out locations opening in Tennessee?

The company's corporate hub will be built in the city of Franklin, just south of Nashville. It has two other corporate locations in Baldwin Park and Irvine, California.

In-N-Out added it plans to open its first Tennessee restaurants by 2026. Snyder said in a press conference announcing the expansion the company is eyeing locations in Nashville to open the first restaurant

"When we've opened in new states, we get overwhelmed with customers so we generally try to open two in one day when we are first stepping into a state," she said. "We will start with two and probably have a third one shortly after."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee expressed his excitement with the opening of locations in the state in a Twitter post.

"It means a lot of opportunity, and a lot of jobs for a lot of Tennesseans," Lee said. "Plus, we're going to get to have a double double, fries and shakes right here in the great state of Tennessee."

Contributing: Melonee Hurt and Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean

