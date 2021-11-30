N.S. drivers may get some relief at pumps effective midnight

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board will be adjusting the prices of gas and diesel effective one minute after midnight. ( - image credit)

Nova Scotia drivers are poised to get some possible relief from high gas and diesel prices starting just after midnight.

A news release Tuesday from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board announced that the interrupter clause will be invoked to adjust the prices of gas and diesel because of significant market price shifts.

The release did not specify if the prices would be adjusted up or down.

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, is expecting the price of gas to come down around eight cents per litre.

People in Halifax were paying a minimum of $1.39 for regular gas on Tuesday, meaning prices could hit around $1.31 early Wednesday.

According to the release, the board monitors the markets for gasoline and diesel daily and may set a new price at any time if necessary.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Act and Regulations allows the board to use the interrupter clause to respond to significant spikes up or down in petroleum product prices.

