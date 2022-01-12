Nécessaire Launches a New Deodorant Gel

Celebrity-loved body care brand Nécessaire has released the latest addition to its line of clean beauty essentials: a new deodorant. The Deodorant Gel is a daily multi-acid treatment for the underarms, delivering effective odor control while hydrating the skin.

Chock-full of complexion-saving ingredients, the product features the standout component multi-acid AHA 5%, which helps maintain freshness and treats pesky discoloration while minimizing the appearance of unwanted bumps. Nécessaire‘s signature multi-vitamin blend strengthens the skin barrier on one of the most sensitive parts of the body. Soothing chamomile extract calms the underarms, especially post-shave.

The deodorant formula is dermatologist tested and does not contain aluminum, parabens or baking soda, which is known to clog the pores.

Available in refreshing eucalyptus, as well as fragrance-free for those with sensitive skin, the Deodorant Gel retails for $15 USD. It is now available to shop via Nécessaire’s website and Sephora.