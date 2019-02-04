N.C. A&T eyeing another banner campaign

(STATS) - As North Carolina A&T coach Sam Washington says, his Aggies continue to up the ante.

N.C. A&T will play another challenging nonconference schedule in 2019 to prepare a team that has won two straight Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowls and HBCU national titles plus five of the last six MEAC championships.

In their 11-game schedule announced Monday, the Aggies will open the new season by hosting CAA program Elon (Aug. 31) and play first-time games at Charleston Southern (Sept. 7) and Duke (Sept. 14) before they move into their conference schedule.

"We want to be in the top echelon of FCS teams," said Washington, who team went 10-2 and finished with a No. 12 national ranking in his first season, "and in order to do that, you have to play the teams that are considered in the top echelon of FCS programs. We have two excellent FCS programs on the schedule this year, and we look to do the same in the future."

Highlights in N.C. A&T's MEAC schedule include visits by Howard on Homecoming Day (Oct. 26) and archrival North Carolina Central (Nov. 23).

The Aggies are projected to return only eight starters from last season.

2019 North Carolina A&T Schedule

Aug. 31, Elon

Sept. 7, at Charleston Southern

Sept. 14, at Duke

Sept. 28, Delaware State*

Oct. 5, at Norfolk State*

Oct. 19, at Florida A&M*

Oct. 26, Howard* (Homecoming)

Nov. 2, at South Carolina State*

Nov. 9, at Morgan State*

Nov. 16, Bethune-Cookman*

Nov. 23, North Carolina Central*

* - MEAC game