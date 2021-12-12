N.C. State basketball vs. No. 1 Purdue in Brooklyn: Odds, preview, how to watch

To be the man, you have to beat the man.

That’s the saying made famous by professional wrestler Ric Flair.

The N.C. State basketball team will get a test at ‘the man’ on Sunday in the big city. The Wolfpack (7-2) has a showdown with No. 1 Purdue (8-1) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn coming up. The contest is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

It will be the first time N.C. State will take on a No. 1 team under head coach Kevin Keatts. It will be the first time the Wolfpack battle a No. 1 team since Feb. 15, 2014 when it traveled to Syracuse. N.C. State is 6-28 all-time against teams ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. The last time the Pack defeated a No. 1 team was in 2013 when it defeated Duke, 84-76.

Keatts has led N.C. State to nine wins over ranked teams. Keatts is 5-7 against teams in the top-10. Two of those wins were against non-conference opponents.

The contest between N.C. State and Purdue will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

The Big Ten Network can be streamed on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV on Twitter at @JEPopeIV. He will be on site at the Barclays Center.

WHEN DOES THE N.C. STATE-PURDUE GAME TIPOFF?

Teams: NC State vs. Purdue

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Date: Sunday, Dec. 12

Time: 2 p.m.

Odds: Purdue -13

TV: Big Ten Network

Series history: N.C. State leads the all-time series 4-1. Sunday’s contest will be the first meeting since 2014. This will be the first neutral site meeting between the two teams.

