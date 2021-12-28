‘Very limited window’ for Wolfpack to find another bowl opponent, NC State AD says

When N.C. State was told UCLA was pulling out of the Holiday Bowl less than three hours before its buses were due to leave the hotel, the reaction was full of anger and frustration – and not merely because the Wolfpack was deprived a chance to win a 10th game for only the second time in school history.

UCLA’s late withdrawal due to COVID issues within its program left the Wolfpack with what athletic director Boo Corrigan called “a very limited window” to find another opponent to play in San Diego or arrange another game elsewhere, a matter of only a few hours Tuesday afternoon and evening with N.C. State scheduled to return to Raleigh on Wednesday on three charter planes.

“You’re looking at who’s canceled already, those are kind of the logical teams and you start talking about that,” Corrigan said. “And where does the Holiday Bowl fit in, and playing the game out here? How soon could they get here? Again, hotels, everything else that kind of goes into it, what’s the right amount of time to keep our young people here to be able to do that? We’re trying to figure out anything that we can.”

The options were slim.

East Carolina, which lost its chance to play in the Military Bowl when Virginia Tech pulled out, declined. Athletic director Jon Gilbert said Monday that the Pirates’ season was “now completed” and he relayed the same message to Corrigan on Tuesday.

Southern Methodist, which lost its spot in the Fenway Bowl when Virginia pulled out, also declined. Their players had already departed campus.

Memphis said after returning from Hawaii, where it was supposed to play Hawaii only for the host to cancel, that the long trip had been difficult enough.

There was a slim chance that 5-7 San Jose State might be available, but the Spartans had not played since Thanksgiving and would need time to rally their team and practice.

“That’s the hard part, right? Trying to figure out who’s available, who’s still around,” Corrigan said. “People have been canceled out of games and then they let them go. All of a sudden they’re home and trying to reconvene them. We started that conversation immediately.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.