N.C. Mom Still Missing 2 Months After Never Showing Up at Daughter’s 6th Birthday Party

“It’s like she just disappeared from the face of the Earth,” said Dana Leigh Mustian's sister-in-law

Warren County Sheriff's Office Dana Leigh Mustian

Authorities in North Carolina are continuing to search for a 33-year-old mom who was last seen in November.

Dana Leigh Mustian was last seen on Nov. 30 around 1:30 p.m. local time at her home in Warrenton, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

CBS affiliate WNCN reported that loved ones tried to reach Mustian by phone after she never showed up for her 6-year-old daughter’s birthday party that weekend. By Dec. 3, family members told the outlet their calls went straight to voicemail.



A missing persons report was filed the next day.

“It’s like she just disappeared from the face of the Earth,” sister-in-law Megan Mustian told NewsNation.

“She was the life of the party. She knew everybody, everybody knew her,” Megan told WNCN in January.

“We’ve tried ground searches, ponds, woods, anywhere we could think of,” Megan added. “People in the community have just rallied and we didn’t realize how loved and how many people knew her.”

As the search continued, on Saturday, authorities and several cadaver teams were deployed to different areas of the county, the sheriff's office said in an update on Facebook. But as of Sunday night, Mustian had not been located, per authorities.

“Warren County, it’s very rural. There’s a lot of fields and trees,” Dana’s brother, who wished to remain anonymous, told WNCN last month. “Without more information to help us narrow down where she might be at, it’s like looking for a needle in a haystack."

According to NewsNation, family members said that when Mustian was last seen, she told her father — who was dropping her off at home — that she would see him the next day.



The Warren County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In January, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor Dana, per WNCN. There is a $5,000 reward to help find her.

Authorities said the 33-year-old has blue eyes, blonde hair, piercings and several tattoos, including the name "Cheyenne" on her left arm with the dates “4-1-15” and “6-22-15.”

"If you, or someone you know, has information on Dana Leigh Mustian’s disappearance, please contact our office (252) 257-3364 Weekdays 8am-5pm, (252) 257-3456 Nights and Weekends," the sheriff's office added Sunday.

