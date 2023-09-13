N.C. Dad and Son Killed in Crash Remembered as the 'Most Amazing Men': 'It’s Very Tragic,' Says Daughter

Kris and Dhruva Chellani were driving home from a community event when their vehicle was struck, killing the father-son pair

GoFundMe Kris and Dhruva Chellani

A North Carolina family is mourning the loss of a beloved father and son, who died in a car crash last week.

Loved ones said Kris and Dhruva Chellani were returning home from a community event on Thursday when a driver traveling in the opposite direction entered their lane and hit their vehicle, according to CBS affiliate WNCN, ABC affiliate WTVD and NBC affiliate WRAL.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old driver hit Kris' Tesla with his Chevrolet Suburban SUV, per WRAL.

The father and son were killed, while Nina Chellani, Kris' mom, was seriously injured, per the report. Among her injuries is a broken back.

"In an instant, their world shattered, leaving behind family and friends grappling with unimaginable grief," read a message written on a GoFundMe page set up to help the family.

Related: Woman Dies After Loose Wheel Smashes Into Her Windshield on Indiana Highway, Police Say

Nina was transported to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery, according to the GoFundMe page.

The State Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

GoFundMe The Chellani family

"It's very tragic. It's hard to deal with," Dhruva’s daughter, Krystal Chellani, told WRAL. "I don't know how I'll ever come to terms with the fact they're truly gone."

"They will never be forgotten," Krystal added. "They were legends – the two most amazing men that were ever on this earth, and they will be truly truly missed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Chellanis’ apparel shop, Classic Carolina, located on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, is currently closed in the wake of the tragedy, per WNCN and WTVD.

Story continues

The store has been in the family since 1993 and was expected to reopen on Saturday after undergoing renovations, according to the GoFundMe.

Related: 2 Sisters Among Victims of Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Go Like This'

"Kris and his dad worked extremely hard to renovate the entire store and give it a complete makeover," loved ones wrote in the fundraiser’s description, noting that the father and son "had many exciting plans" for the family-owned business.

"It’s very devastating to have had to cancel the grand re-opening and keep the store closed indefinitely," the message read.

Kris had been expected to eventually take over Classic Carolina, WTVD and WRAL reported.

"His dad put in everything he had, and he was so excited to retire," Kris' girlfriend, Tanvi Bhandary, told WTVD. "He was excited for his son to take over."

Related: 49 Students Taken to Hospital After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus and Truck in Pennsylvania

A memorial for the father and son has formed outside the business, according to WNCN.

Kris was also popular on social media, having garnered more than 100,000 followers on TikTok. "Kris just loved putting a smile on peoples' faces," Bhandary told WTVD.

Highway Patrol investigators and the Chatham County District Attorney are expected to meet to discuss potential charges, according to WRAL.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly $90,000 had been raised via GoFundMe to support the Chellani family.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.