N.C. Central turns to alum Oliver

(STATS) - North Carolina Central alumnus Trei Oliver has returned to the MEAC school as the Eagles' 24th head coach.

OIiver, the defensive coordinator at Southern the last three seasons, was introduced at a campus news conference Thursday. He replaces Granville Eastman, who N.C. Central did retain after a 5-6 season as the interim coach.

Oliver received a five-year contract with an annual salary of $185,00.

A former defensive back and punter at N.C. Central in the late 1990s, Oliver returned to his alma mater in 2003 as part of Rod Broadway's staff, which went on to win Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles on the Division II level in 2005 and '06.

He followed Broadway to Grambling State and North Carolina A&T before moving on to Southern in 2016. In the past 15 seasons as a coach at four different universities (including Delaware State), Oliver has been a part of only one season with fewer than seven wins.

N.C. Central moved to the FCS level in 2011 and won three straight MEAC titles from 2014-16.