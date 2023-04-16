N.B. woman speaks out after racist encounter at Caraquet grocery store

Sonia Ryma Ait Kheddache was assisting a newcomer at a Caraquet grocery store when an unidentified man in the store allegedly made racist comments towards her. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

A New Brunswick woman who was the subject of a racist incident in Caraquet, N.B., last week is speaking out.

Sonia Ryma Ait Kheddache, 24, shared the incident that happened on Wednesday on social media, along with a 20-second video she took on her cellphone of a man making racist and Islamophobic comments toward her in a grocery store.

"It remains a minority, but it exists." Kheddache said in French. "These kinds of statements, this kind of person needs to be exposed."

Kheddache is originally from Algeria and now lives in Shippagan, N.B. She was at the Coop IGA Extra in Caraquet, assisting a newcomer to Canada with their groceries.

She said the man first addressed her in English.

After an exchange about her wearing a headscarf, she says he raised his voice and made several comments suggesting she is not welcome in Canada and should go back to "her country."

Crossed paths a second time

Several moments later, Kheddache and the man crossed paths again in the same store and she said he made more Islamophobic comments that she recorded on her phone.

Caraquet Mayor Bernard Thériault called the incident unacceptable.

"It may be an isolated case but we cannot afford even one of those incidents," said Thériault.

"With the arrival of people from all over the world, we're in that game now, even in Caraquet. We have probably more than 200 people as we speak that are either here on working permits for fish plants or are on [residency] status."

He said Caraquet already has a team of 15-20 volunteers working to educate the community on tolerance and inclusion, but admits more needs to be done.

"I'm not proud of being the mayor of Caraquet when I heard about that," said Thériault. "But I'll take my responsibility and will make sure that this does not happen again."

He said he had been proud, and is still proud, of the warm welcome offered to newcomers by the majority of the Caraquet community, but the video of last week's incident made the underlying problems evident.

"We are inviting everyone involved there not to tolerate that, and we will start, as soon as we can, some process to have a better education in there for our community."

RCMP Sgt. Martin Allaire of the Caraquet detachment confirmed to Radio-Canada that a complaint has been filed about the incident and an investigation is underway.

Christine Robichaud, the general manager of the Coop IGA Extra in Caraquet, confirmed the incident had occurred but did not want to comment since it is under police investigation.

According to Kheddache, the management of the grocery store and several employees apologized to her, told the man to stay away from the store, and called police.