N.B. veteran's WW II memoir finds new life with U.K. historical group

·5 min read
Saint John veteran Rex Fendick in 1944, around the time he joined the Middlesex Regiment, U.K., as a platoon commander. (Submitted by Reg Fendick - image credit)
Saint John veteran Rex Fendick in 1944, around the time he joined the Middlesex Regiment, U.K., as a platoon commander. (Submitted by Reg Fendick - image credit)

Rex Fendick thought his wartime experiences would make a good book.

The Saint John veteran served as an officer in charge of a machine gun platoon with a British unit from June of 1944 until the war's end.

His son, Reg Fendick, said his father's initial efforts had potential.

"In the mid-80s, he started to bang things out on his old Smith Corona typewriter," Reg said in an interview from his home in Seattle, Wash.

Submitted by Reg Fendick
Submitted by Reg Fendick

"And I think he found it satisfying, but it wasn't going to lead anywhere because [the physical quality] was so crude."

Reg had some experience writing professionally, and he set out to help his dad.

"So I took what he had written — he sent me some proofs of it — and I transcribed it all into digital format. And I bought him a Macintosh and he set about to learn how to use it."

The result was a self-published paperback memoir called A CANLOAN Officer.

It followed his wartime experience with the Middlesex Regiment. Rex joined the British regiment just after D-Day as what was called a reinforcement officer.

Many of the Commonwealth nations loaned officers to British units to replace those killed or wounded in battle.

Submitted by Richard Fisher
Submitted by Richard Fisher

His platoon provided covering fire for every major assault the regiment took on, from Normandy through to the final attack into Germany.

"He wanted to do it from a very personal point of view, that of the common participant, rather than, you know, of a leader or somebody very prominent," Reg said.

His father had lots of material to tell the story.

"I mean, Dad never threw anything away," Reg said with a laugh.

"So he had all of his pictures from the war in photo albums and well-preserved. And he had the maps as well. He kept them and a whole bunch of other memorabilia from the war."

Reg said his dad's finished book was well-received. Friends and family bought copies and Rex distributed the book to libraries and museums.

It was even picked up by a publisher, but Reg said the company didn't really understand what they had and it was poorly marketed, so it really didn't do well.

It turns out that wasn't the end of the story.

Enter Richard Fisher

"I was in contact with Rex while he was alive, back in the late 1990s," Richard Fisher said in an interview from his home in Swindon, U.K.

Now the founder of the Vickers MG Collection and Research Association, Fisher was just 15 at the time and trying to learn more about his own grandfather's wartime experience, so he reached out to Rex Fendick.

"I was put in touch with Rex as somebody to talk to, and we talked relatively frequently for a few years."

Fisher says those conversations helped fill in details he otherwise wouldn't have known about his grandfather's experiences.

Submitted by Richard Fisher
Submitted by Richard Fisher

"So bear in mind, I was a teenager on the phone, you know, on the other side of the Atlantic, and we would have just this really open, genuine conversation about his experiences, lots of other stuff as well," Fisher said.

"But, you know, such a helpful, lovely guy. He was just so genuinely free with his advice and with his, you know, with his memories, something that I wasn't able to get from my own grandfather, disappointingly."

It's likely those conversations helped stoke his interest, and he began a collection of Vickers machine guns and related memorabilia.

And, as he discovered people with similar interests, it became a non-profit group dedicated to furthering this kind of research.

Fisher has made it part of that mission to bring attention to Rex's memoirs among those who research and write about that history.

The book has been an important part of his personal library since the veteran gave him a copy in the early 2000s.

Submitted by Reg Fendick
Submitted by Reg Fendick

"Then and ever since, it's been on the shelf and something that I've referred to quite frequently in my research about the Vickers machine gun," Fisher said.

And it's not just Fischer who feels that way. A PDF copy of the book has been making the rounds among history buffs online for years.

"It's pretty unique. There aren't any other platoon commander accounts of the machine gun battalions in modern war."

Last fall, Fisher contacted Reg with the idea of reprinting his late father's book.

He proposed a limited run of a spectacular hardcover edition, with high-resolution versions of the original photos and maps, aimed at academics and historians, both amateur and professional.

"Well, I was really pleased," said Reg.

Submitted by the Vickers MG Collection and Research Association
Submitted by the Vickers MG Collection and Research Association

"Rich knew about the book. He knew about Dad … and he reckons that he could improve on it and improve on the marketing of it to people who would be genuinely interested."

"So when he suggested that, I thought it was just an absolutely perfect fit for his organization and for Dad's book."

The two men have been working together ever since on what Fisher said will likely be an initial 200-300 unit run of the book, which will retail for around $45 to $50 plus shipping.

"We want researchers to be able to pick those up and use the stories that Rex told," Fisher said,

"Very few researchers and authors have used what Rex wrote, and we certainly think that it should be more widely used."

"It gives a great picture of leadership and sort of how British soldiers were led in the Second World War, but also, because of the Canadian perspective, you've got that really interesting relationship with his men that is somewhat different."

"There weren't the normal sort of class boundaries and stuff that we would expect," Fisher said, reflecting on the British practice of drawing officers from the upper class.

"He has just a different perspective on how British soldiers were."

Submitted by Reg Fendick
Submitted by Reg Fendick

Reg said he's happy to see someone preserving the legacy of his father's story of an everyday soldier, one that often doesn't get attention.

And he's certain his father would be happy, too.

"Dad knew Rich when Rich was a kid and was really keen on the whole Vickers machine gun experience. And he was very pleased that somebody was sort of taking up the mantle … as a serious topic. So he would be just absolutely delighted by what Richard's done."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canadian soccer players back training, but talks continue on new deal

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team is back to training, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body. A friendly game against Panama was cancelled Sunday after the Canadian athletes refused to play, citing "unnecessarily prolonged" negotiations over a new contract. Training sessions on Friday and Saturday were also scrapped due to the contract dispute. The players met with senior leaders of Canada Soccer on Sunday night, an

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • President Macron reveals what told Mbappé to convince him to stay at PSG

    The French president told regional French press that he advised Kylian in a totally 'informal' way about staying at the Parisian football club.

  • Stamkos carries Lightning past Rangers, back to Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning have a third consecutive championship firmly in their sights.