N.B. universities and colleges prep for a blend of online teaching and classroom instruction

New Brunswick's post-secondary institutions are working on their teaching plans for September despite a long list of unknowns.

Most are planning to offer a mix of on-campus instruction and teaching online that can be adjusted based on distancing rules.

The biggest challenge is not knowing what will happen with COVID-19 as the province moves through its recovery phases.

If the number of infections starts to rise, public health has threatened to reduce gatherings, which would impact classrooms, laboratories, workshops, dining halls and residence life.

"There's never been a year with more variables for universities in North America," said Jeffrey Carleton, vice president of communications for St. Thomas University.

Carleton predicts all the uncertainty will result in a three per cent drop in enrolment at STU, which could reduce revenue by as much as $800,000.

Still, he says, tuition fees will be set and announced in June.

"Our priority is the students," said Carleton. "Getting them to class in September and getting the academic term underway."

UNB to release teaching plan June 1

Faculty and students at UNB Fredericton and Saint John are being promised that by June 1, they'll know what to expect.

George MacLean, vice-president academic, said the best-case scenario would look like normal with full classes taught by instructors who are present in the room.

"But that's unlikely, given the circumstances," he said.

"A worst-case scenario would be that everything we do, would be by remote delivery. We also don't think that will be where we wind up, unless, of course, events change dramatically.

"In all likelihood, we're going to be doing something of a mix."

MacLean said he hopes students will keep in mind that any modified teaching won't last longer than required and that things will return to what they had before.

"This too will pass," he said.

NBCC already online

Mary Butler, CEO and president of New Brunswick Community Colleges says most of her instructors have already pivoted to virtual learning, which made it possible to complete 90 per cent of NBCC programming even after the campuses closed.

"No matter what we're thrown, we're going to get students across the finish line," said Butler.

Still, she says, NBCC Is about applied learning and she hopes to see students and faculty come back on-site as soon as the rules allow.

She says enrolment is currently down because enrolment services were closed during the shutdown but she thinks demand for classes could climb as people try to adjust to a changed economy.

"There are industries that are bearing the brunt of shutdowns and restrictions," she said.

"People are trying to figure out whether their jobs still exist, whether their job still exists but with a new skill set, or whether they have to learn something completely new."

"That's really where colleges come in because we have those short-duration programs that really allow someone to re-skill or up-skill."

Mount Allison still consulting

Last week, Mount Allison University reminded students that its campus remained closed.

An update on how students and faculty might return over the summer is expected May 15.

No one was offered in response to a request for an interview Tuesday.

However, the CBC was directed to an online statement from president and vice-chancellor Jean-Paul Boudreau.

According to that statement, staff are still consulting on a plan for the fall.

"This will take into account the province's recovery phases and will consider the possibility of phased recovery being halted or reversed if necessary," said Boudreau.

"Further details on these plans will be communicated when they are available."