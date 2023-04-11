N.B. unemployment rate hits historic low

New Brunswick’s unemployment rate hit a record low at 5.8 per cent in March, but still lags behind the national average.

According to data released by Statistics Canada on Thursday, in March, New Brunswick’s 5.8 per cent unemployment rate was half a percentage point lower when compared to the month prior. The province’s unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent in February.

New Brunswick's unemployment rate is still nearly one percentage point higher than the national rate, though, which was at five per cent in March, unchanged from the month prior and just 0.3 per cent lower than March 2022.

Statistics Canada shows unemployment data dating back to March 1977. Over the past 46 years, New Brunswick's unemployment rate has largely been in double-digit territory, peaking at 16.5 per cent in 1985.

The unemployment rate dipped to single-digits for the first time in 2003, and remained between eight and 10 per cent until March 2022, when it dropped to 7.2 per cent.

Between March 2021 and 2023, the unemployment rate has dropped by 3.6 per cent.

The province's department of post-secondary education, training and labour issued a cautious response to the data on Thursday, noting job numbers "fluctuate greatly" from month to month.

"Long-term trends are more important in measuring the economy," Paul Bradley, acting director of communications for the department, said in an email, adding "economic uncertainty remains elevated as high inflation and rising interest rates is likely to slow economic activity in the months ahead."

The national statistics agency says New Brunswick's labour force has increased by nearly three per cent over the past year, too, outpacing the growth of the nation’s labour force by more than one per cent.

"It will be an ongoing challenge to grow our labour force, but it is promising to see that our population continues to grow," Bradley said via email. "Notwithstanding our aging population and the effects of the pandemic, the New Brunswick economy has built a level of momentum that will help it through an expected economic slowdown."

In March 2022, the province’s labour force population totalled approximately 397,900. A year later, the labour force is just over 409,000. Statistics Canada defines a labour force as the number of “civilian, non-institutionalized persons” 15 years or older, who are either employed or unemployed.

Across Canada, the labour force has grown by just under two per cent over the past year. In March 2022, the labour force was just under 20.76 million, compared to 21.14 million a year later.

The number of people with full-time employment in New Brunswick also increased by nearly three per cent year-over year, with approximately 326,500 people in full-time employment in March 2023, compared to approximately 317,400 during the same month in 2022.

The rate of people participating in the labour force was 60.4 per cent in March, unchanged from the same month in 2022.

Marlo Glass, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal