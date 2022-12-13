N.B. top doctor says he is worried about the holidays as flu cases hit record high

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health says the number of influenza cases in the province has hit an all-time high.

Dr. Yves Léger says the 836 positive influenza results for the current period is the highest number since the province started reporting cases in the 2005-06 season.

He says 115 people are in hospital because of influenza, adding that about half of those patients are 65 and older and about one in five are 19 and younger.

Léger says he is especially concerned about an increase in illness as people gather for the holidays.

He says respiratory syncytial virus continues to circulate widely in the province and that COVID-19 case counts have risen over the past two to three weeks.

Léger says respiratory viruses are putting pressure on the struggling health-care system, and he urged people to wear masks in indoor public places and to stay home when sick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press