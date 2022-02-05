N.B.'s Team Crawford up against Team Canada at Scotties

New Brunswick&#39;s Team Crawford is facing the best in the sport Friday night. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press - image credit)
New Brunswick's Team Crawford is facing the best in the sport Friday night. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press - image credit)

New Brunswick's Team Crawford is playing against Team Canada in a playoff tonight after beating Northwest Territories earlier Friday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championship.

The afternoon game in Thunder Bay, Ont., ended with an 8-6 victory for the team skipped by Andrea Crawford.

It's the first time a New Brunswick team has made it to the playoffs in the annual women's curling tournament, which brings together teams from every province and territory in the country.

Back in Fredericton, where Crawford trains out of the Capital Winter Club, close supporters braved a snowstorm to gather at the club to watch her and her team clinch their first playoffs victory.

Club manager Jaime Watson was there watching, and said it was a nail-biter to watch.

"It was a really, really tight game and kind of unfortunate that it was Northwest Territories and New Brunswick in that game where one team would be eliminated because both, both in the playoffs is a pretty big deal," Watson said on CBC's Shift NB.

"It was really close, and then, I think it was the seventh end Andrea stole two. So that put, that put us ahead, and luckily she was able to blank the next end and we had the hammer coming home."

Team Crawford made it into the playoffs after posting a record of six wins and two losses in Pool A of the tournament's round robin series. Team Canada hasn't lost a game.

