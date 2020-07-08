N.B. starts third week without any new cases of COVID-19

The province has edged over the two-week mark since the last time it saw a new case of COVID-19.

According to the Public Health website, there is only one active case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. That person is in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, but is not in hospital.

The continuing good case report came after New Brunswick finished its fifth day under the Atlantic bubble, which opened the province's borders to the other three Atlantic provinces.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Traffic on the first day of the bubble caught Premier Blaine Higgs off guard, he told reporters this week, but changes have been made to make sure essential workers and truckers aren't held up in long lines.

From Friday to Monday, more than 5,600 vehicles — 10 per cent of the total — came across the border from Nova Scotia without being stopped. This meant their occupants did not have to provide travel details or fill out the questionnaire required of other travellers.

Higgs said it's too early to set a date for opening the province to the rest of Canada. Earlier, he said, the premiers had talked about July 17 as a possible target but nothing was firm.

On Tuesday, he told reporters he wants to see how the Atlantic bubble works out first.

There have been 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case of the respiratory illness was reported in March, Two people have died.

To date, 45,180 people in New Brunswick have been tested.

On Tuesday, 10,304 person vehicles and 4,557 commercial vehicles came into the province, and the refusal rate across seven entry points was zero. The busiest checkpoint was at Aulac, where 6,600 vehicles crossed.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Story continues

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: