N.B. SPCA investigating after 14 horses found dead near Stanley

The N.B. SPCA is investigating after an officer found 14 dead horses on a farm near Stanley. (New Brunswick SPCA - image credit)

The New Brunswick SPCA is investigating after an animal protection officer found more than a dozen dead horses on a farm in the greater Stanley area last weekend.

According to a post on the organization's social media page on Friday, 14 dead horses were found on the property. The cause of the deaths is unknown.

Five adult horses were found in poor health. They were loose on the farm.

They were assessed by a veterinarian and are receiving medical care through a foster arrangement.

Deanna Phelan, president of the New Brunswick Equestrian Association, said she wishes the person who had the horses would have reached out for help, if needed.

She said most New Brunswickers would help if they could when there's an animal in need by sending hay or feed. But 20 horses require a lot of care and a lot of expense.

"After a while, you need to get rid of those horses because you don't have enough money, you don't have the right knowledge, you don't have the right something to take care of that many horses," said Phelan.

"There's lots of unanswered questions, for sure. But people just need to be careful."

Phelan said she has 20 horses on her property and estimates they cost $3,000 per month in hay and grain alone.

Horse ownership in N.B. unregulated

Horse ownership in New Brunswick is unregulated, according to Phelan. She thinks some type of licensing for people who keep horses on their property might prevent similar tragedies, but that it can be hard to enforce.

She said the Department of Agriculture tracks livestock kept for agricultural purposes, but horses aren't tracked the same way because they are considered recreational.

"People don't always want to tell you what they have behind your house because they think you're going to tax them or something," said Phelan. "And all we're trying to do is make sure that they're well protected."

The N.B. SPCA said other pets in the same household were found in good condition. Arrangements were made for their daily care while the investigation continues.