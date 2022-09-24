N.B. shelters assist homeless ahead of Hurricane Fiona

Several New Brunswick shelters are stepping up to help the homeless during Hurricane Fiona, even those people that have been previously barred from their facilities.

As Atlantic Canada braced for the arrival of the Category 4 hurricane Friday, Warren Maddox, executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters, said his organization has had conversations with a few people who are on the streets to encourage them to take shelter.

"A couple have taken us up on the offer," he said.

Even those who have been previously barred from its men's and women's shelters for a variety of reasons may be given an exemption to come inside due to the surging storm, he added.

"We will look at them at an individual basis," Maddox said. "If (the reason of barring) was violence, then probably not."

Two extra cots have been added to the men's shelter, bringing its total capacity to 29 ahead of the storm, he said, and one extra cot was added in the women's shelter, increasing the capacity to 11. He noted the shelters will not be able to accommodate any more people once they hit their full capacities.

Meanwhile, in Saint John, Outflow men's shelter was unable to place any extra beds out ahead of the storm due to space and staffing concerns, said Tony Dickinson, director of housing ministry and communications for Outflow.

As of Friday afternoon, he said the current holding capacity is 30 beds with a fluctuating occupancy rate of between 80 and 100 per cent.

Megan McIntyre, shelter director at Saint John's Coverdale Centre for Women, said she and her team have been spreading awareness about the approaching hurricane and letting people know they should make accommodations with any available shelters in the area.

"The women seem to be very well informed that there is a storm coming," she said.

Coverdale is itself stocked up with "extra flashlights and candles and all the hurricane needs," she said, adding if people come looking for essentials like toothbrushes and other supplies, the centre will either provide those to them or direct them to a place that has it available on hand.

The shelter can only accommodate 10 women per night, but it has an "open-door policy" during the day, meaning anyone that wants to get away from the storm can visit and stay at the shelter until 7 p.m. daily, she added.

At least 61 people have been currently confirmed to be "sleeping rough" – or outdoors – in Saint John this week, according a count done by the Human Development Council.

"We know there are more individuals out there who we don't know by name, but we can safely say there are at least 61," the Development Council said in an email.

Not only shelter being offered

Moncton's YMCA ReConnect team has been out for the past few days, helping anyone who is choosing to remain outside prepare for the storm by arming them with tarps, ponchos, sandbags, water and food, according to Trevor Goodwin, director of support services.

"The lobby of the YMCA is always open during operating hours for those in need to get out of the elements and similar supplies will be on hand," he said.

He also mentioned that the Harvest House and House of Nazareth remain open and are receiving people who need to get out of the weather as well. Food, blankets and water will be available on hand, he added.

Humanity Project's Charles Burrell, in Moncton, said his organization is also trying to gather as many tents, tarps and ponchos as it can for those who will not be staying at shelters.

Jason Green, with the Human Development Council, runs an outreach program, and he went around to several homeless tents in Saint John to hand out weather notices to inform people of the storm, even if they weren't at their tents.

"I just put a note in a Ziploc bag, with a couple of granola bars and juice boxes, and I'll leave that there at the door of the tent," he said.

Evelyn McNulty, executive director of Saint John's Romero House, said the soup kitchen will "definitely will be open throughout the weekend."

She said the number of meals being made right now is "tremendous" and the kitchen will prepare more if need be. On Thursday, Romero House announced it had served 616 meals.

"We are already prepared to make, to serve 500 meals (Saturday) and 500 meals on Sunday," McNulty said. "So, I can't imagine it would be more than that, but if it was, we certainly would make more."

- With files from Sarah Seeley

Rhythm Rathi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal