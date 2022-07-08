N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules

·3 min read

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.

The office of the attorney general filed a motion with the Court of Queen's Bench on June 28 asking that the claims against the province in the suit launched in January by Dr. Jean Robert Ngola be "struck out entirely." Ngola's suit names the province, the RCMP and Facebook's owner, Meta, as defendants.

Ngola's 61-page amended statement of claim is repetitive, confusing, unnecessarily complicated and fails to make a reasonable case against the province, the motion says. "(It) is replete with pleadings of evidence, speculation and opinion as well as legal arguments that are contrary to the rules of pleadings."

The motion also suggests that the claim be dismissed on the grounds it is "scandalous, frivolous or vexatious" and "an abuse of the process of the court."

Ngola was working as a family doctor in Campbellton, N.B., in May 2020 when he was accused of violating the province's Emergency Measures Act amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the area. The Crown later withdrew the charge after concluding there was no chance of conviction. The Campbellton outbreak eventually affected about 40 people and resulted in two deaths.

On May 27, 2020, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs referred to an "irresponsible" health-care worker and said the matter was being handled by the RCMP. News got out that Ngola was the suspect in the police investigation after his positive COVID-19 status was leaked on social media.

Ngola has said he faced a torrent of racism, hate and threats, and he has asked Higgs to apologize.

The doctor had driven to Montreal to pick up his daughter and had not self-isolated when he returned to New Brunswick. He says he was following the practice of other physicians at his hospital.

Ngola said in January that his suit was "a battle for rights, for human dignity and against racism."

It alleges Higgs should have known his comment would be instrumental in endangering the doctor's life and creating fear for the safety of Ngola's family. It also accuses Facebook of allowing the dissemination of hateful, racist statements and of wilfully promoting online posts against Ngola by refusing to remove them.

Toronto lawyer Joel Etienne is representing Ngola. When reached for comment, Etienne responded by email with a series of questions but did not address the lawsuit directly.

"Is the province defending on the facts?" Etienne wrote. "Has the premier provided sworn evidence yet?"

Higgs is not named in the lawsuit.

Meta did not respond to a request for comment Friday. A spokesperson for the RCMP said in an email Friday that the force was unable to comment on the motion.

The government's motion says Ngola's statement of claim includes allegations of negligence, breach of confidence and defamation but doesn't make reference to specific parts of provincial laws that are alleged to have been violated. It also says the claim doesn't provide a concise statement of facts to underpin its allegations.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said Friday his office will not comment on the matter because it is before the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

— By Sarah Smellie in St. John's.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sexual predator who drugged and attacked straight men could have many more victims

    A dangerous sexual predator who drugged and assaulted straight men could have many more victims who have not come forward, police have warned, as he was jailed for 22 years for two terrifying attacks.

  • 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich denied bail, ordered detained until trial

    OTTAWA — "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich was denied bail and will remain in custody after a justice of the peace ruled she breached a condition of her original release. Lich is facing multiple charges of mischief and obstructing police for her role in the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks last winter. She is now facing an additional charge of breaching a bail condition after sitting with fellow protest leader Tom Marazzo at an awards gala in Toronto

  • Rogers outage affects 911 calls, passport offices and sends droves to coffee shops

    TORONTO — Canadians woke up Friday morning to a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. that left many customers without mobile and internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, debit transactions and even Service Canada's beleaguered passport offices. A notice on the Toronto-based telecommunications company's website said the outage was impacting both its wireless and home service customers and is also affecting phone and chat support. The company offered no explanation

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Flyers will regret investing in short-term success

    The Philadelphia Flyers would be mistaken if they trade the prospect of Connor Bedard in next year's draft for for unlikely playoff success in the upcoming NHL season.

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Canadian swimmer says she was drugged at world championships

    Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged on the final day of the world aquatics championships and suffered a rib sprain and a concussion. Harvey said in an Instagram post that there is a four-to-six hour window where she has no recollection of what happened, and that she remembers waking up with the Canadian team manager and doctor by her bedside. She also posted photos of bruises on her body. Montreal's Harvey competed in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the world cham

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Lions set to test their mettle against Bombers in battle of undefeated teams

    VANCOUVER — After a 3-0 start to the season, the B.C. Lions see their Saturday clash against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an opportunity to test their mettle. "They've been the best team in the league the last couple of years, and they're undefeated this year too," said Lions coach Rick Campbell following practice at the Lions' training facility on Thursday. "You always want to see how you measure up against the good teams." The 4-0 Blue Bombers come into B.C. Place j

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi