N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.

The office of the attorney general filed a motion with the Court of Queen's Bench on June 28 asking that the claims against the province in the suit launched in January by Dr. Jean Robert Ngola be "struck out entirely." Ngola's suit names the province, the RCMP and Facebook's owner, Meta, as defendants.

Ngola's 61-page amended statement of claim is repetitive, confusing, unnecessarily complicated and fails to make a reasonable case against the province, the motion says. "(It) is replete with pleadings of evidence, speculation and opinion as well as legal arguments that are contrary to the rules of pleadings."

The motion also suggests that the claim be dismissed on the grounds it is "scandalous, frivolous or vexatious" and "an abuse of the process of the court."

Ngola was working as a family doctor in Campbellton, N.B., in May 2020 when he was accused of violating the province's Emergency Measures Act amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the area. The Crown later withdrew the charge after concluding there was no chance of conviction. The Campbellton outbreak eventually affected about 40 people and resulted in two deaths.

On May 27, 2020, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs referred to an "irresponsible" health-care worker and said the matter was being handled by the RCMP. News got out that Ngola was the suspect in the police investigation after his positive COVID-19 status was leaked on social media.

Ngola has said he faced a torrent of racism, hate and threats, and he has asked Higgs to apologize.

The doctor had driven to Montreal to pick up his daughter and had not self-isolated when he returned to New Brunswick. He says he was following the practice of other physicians at his hospital.

Story continues

Ngola said in January that his suit was "a battle for rights, for human dignity and against racism."

It alleges Higgs should have known his comment would be instrumental in endangering the doctor's life and creating fear for the safety of Ngola's family. It also accuses Facebook of allowing the dissemination of hateful, racist statements and of wilfully promoting online posts against Ngola by refusing to remove them.

Toronto lawyer Joel Etienne is representing Ngola. When reached for comment, Etienne responded by email with a series of questions but did not address the lawsuit directly.

"Is the province defending on the facts?" Etienne wrote. "Has the premier provided sworn evidence yet?"

Higgs is not named in the lawsuit.

Meta did not respond to a request for comment Friday. A spokesperson for the RCMP said in an email Friday that the force was unable to comment on the motion.

The government's motion says Ngola's statement of claim includes allegations of negligence, breach of confidence and defamation but doesn't make reference to specific parts of provincial laws that are alleged to have been violated. It also says the claim doesn't provide a concise statement of facts to underpin its allegations.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said Friday his office will not comment on the matter because it is before the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

— By Sarah Smellie in St. John's.

The Canadian Press