N.B. residents head to advance polls for local government elections

·2 min read
Residents in 50 new municipalities and 12 rural districts will cast their votes at advance polls Saturday and Monday. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press - image credit)
Residents in 50 new municipalities and 12 rural districts will cast their votes at advance polls Saturday and Monday. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press - image credit)

New Brunswickers are headed to advance polls today in dozens of newly formed municipalities.

There are 105 advance polling stations across the province that are open Saturday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The local government election doesn't include major centres like Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John, and some other smaller municipalities, but this will be the first election for 50 new municipalities and 12 rural districts.

Election day is Nov. 28.

Paul Harpelle, director of communication for Elections N.B., said he's not sure what to expect for this election's turnout.

"We're looking at a number of factors that are at play.… It is a November election, we're up against Black Friday sales," he said.

"It's decent weather so that might be helpful in terms of getting people who want to take care of that vote before we get more snow."

Harpelle said over 6,000 New Brunswickers had voted as of Saturday around noon.

He said an additional 2,505 voters cast their ballots at a returning office as of Friday evening.

"It was a good start this morning," said Harpelle.

He said all polling stations opened on time and residents were lined up outside of some locations.

Harpelle said there are about 230,000 eligible voters in this election.

Governance reform

Elections New Brunswick usually holds provincewide municipal elections every four years in May, but since local governance reform, residents need to elect new councillors and mayors.

"There are a number of communities that have been restructured and brought together," said Harpelle.

"There are a large number of electors that are not touched by this event at all."

Residents in some communities need to elect entirely new councils, including mayors. In other places, new councillors are being added.

