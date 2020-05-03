N.B. reports no new COVID-19 cases for 15 days in a row

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the 15th day in a row, according to the province.

The province put out its numbers on Sunday afternoon, showing no new confirmed cases.

On Saturday, the province announced that all of those with confirmed cases in New Brunswick had recovered. It became the first province to make that announcement.

But in a statement released on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said she doesn't want people to get complacent, especially as the weather gets nicer.

"As we begin the third week of no new COVID-19 cases, I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together," said Russell.

"But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing."

In the same press release, Premier Blaine Higgs said that the battle against COVID-19 isn't over.

"We have come a long way, but we are still vulnerable," said Higgs.

"We expect to have more cases. Our province is still under a state of emergency, and we must continue to follow the advice of Public Health."