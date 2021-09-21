N.B. reports 65 new COVID-19 cases as vaccine passport enters into effect tonight

FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 today, a few hours before the government's vaccine passport system enters into effect.

Officials say 73 per cent of the new cases reported today involve people who are not fully vaccinated.

New Brunswick has 509 active reported COVID-19 cases and 24 people in hospital with the disease, including 15 in intensive care.

As of 11:59 p.m. tonight, people will be required to show proof of full vaccination to access certain events, services and businesses, and masks will be mandatory in all public indoor spaces.

As well, anyone entering New Brunswick must pre-register with the province.

Anyone who fails to follow the new rules can be fined between $172.50 and $772.50.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press