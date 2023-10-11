N.B. RCMP searching for man believed to be armed 'with dangerous intent'

MOORES MILLS, N.B. — RCMP in New Brunswick are searching for an armed man in a community in the province's southwest.

Police issued an Alert Ready message at about 9:40 a.m. this morning warning residents in Moores Mills and surrounding areas to remain inside with their doors locked.

RCMP say 26-year-old Kody Hiltz is believed to be carrying a firearm with dangerous intent.

Hiltz was last seen on foot heading toward the woods near Highway 750 in Moores Mills.

Police say he is wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

RCMP are asking residents not to approach Hiltz if they see him and to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press