N.B. RCMP investigate report of shots fired near Moncton park, no injuries reported

MONCTON, N.B. — RCMP in New Brunswick continued to search an area near Moncton's Centennial Park for evidence Thursday evening after responding to what they called a credible report of shots fired earlier in the day.

Police said there have been no reports of injuries.

An Alert Ready message was issued in the area at 10:17 a.m., advising residents, schools and businesses near Centennial Park to lock their doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows.

RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette said police responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. of shots fired in the area. New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that the report of gunfire "has been confirmed as credible and no injuries have been reported."

The RCMP asked the public not to call 911 or police seeking additional information. "It's important to keep police phone lines available for information related to locate the individual," they wrote on Twitter. They asked anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact them immediately.

Ouellette said residents living near the park, including Millennium Boulevard, Killam Drive and Russ Howard Drive, should "lock their doors, stay away from the windows and shelter in place." RCMP are asking the public not to post information on social media about police locations or operations.

The Anglophone East School District says schools in the area are on lockdown, and the public will be notified as more direction is provided by the RCMP. The affected schools are Bessborough, Hillcrest, Harrison Trimble and Bernice MacNaughton High School.

Moncton Christian Academy is also on lockdown. Staff there say they were told by police to keep students inside with doors locked.

The Horizon Health Network has closed its COVID-19 assessment centre and blood collection clinic at the Moncton Coliseum as a result of the incident.

Ouellette said the public should monitor the RCMP social media sites, and another Alert Ready message would be issued when the incident is over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.

— By Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.

The Canadian Press