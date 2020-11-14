N.B. Public Health confirms 3 'adverse events' following flu shot

New Brunswick Public Health officials have reported "three adverse events" following influenza immunization.

Public Health sent a memo to health-care providers stating that the events are neurological in nature, and were reported in adults who received the vaccine between Oct. 2 and Oct. 20. The reactions occurred within seven days of receiving the vaccine.

"Public Health is aware of three adverse events following influenza immunization in New Brunswick reported with one batch of influenza vaccine, all occurring within 7 days of administration," said Bruce Macfarlane, a Public Health spokesperson.

"The severity of these adverse events are unusual for New Brunswick."

The memo asks vaccine providers not to use FluLaval Tetra lot #KX9F7, a Glaxo SmithKline product, and that it should be kept refrigerated and separated from other products.

According to the memo, the product should be labelled "do not use" until further notice.

Macfarlane said Public Health has advised the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada and posted an alert on the Canadian Network for Public Health Intelligence system "to bring attention to our situation to other jurisdictions."

Health Canada is conducting a full review of the situation.