N.B. premier calls for calm amid review of policy on sexual orientation in schools

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's premier is calling for calm as the province launches a contentious review of a policy on sexual orientation in schools.

Blaine Higgs says the province is not removing the policy but instead reviewing three sections causing confusion and misunderstanding.

The sections under review involve transgender participation in sports, access to washroom facilities based on gender identity and the ability for students under age 16 to change their name and pronoun without parental notice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Higgs says the policy is important and will stay, but greater clarity is needed for parts that are "vague and causing confusion."

As the province moves forward with consultations, he says name calling and intimidation with the intent of shutting down conversation on either side is wrong.

Higgs says the New Brunswick government will protect human rights and embrace differences, while also respecting the role parents play.

"I firmly believe that family has always been the backbone of our society and to ensure that continues we cannot undermine the importance of the role parents play in their children’s lives," he said in a statement on Saturday.

Policy 713, which was introduced in 2020, establishes minimum standards for schools to ensure a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBTQ students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press