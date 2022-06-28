N.B. NDP names interim leader

The New Brunswick NDP has chosen Alex White as interim leader to replace Mackenzie Thomason, who resigned earlier this month after less than a year in the job.

White was chosen to replace Thomason during a provincial council meeting on Saturday. The party will hold a convention in July.

Before his appointment, White was vice-president of the party executive. He also ran as a candidate in Saint John East in 2018 and in Hampton in 2020, and ran for a seat on Saint John city council in 2016. He works at the Saint John Newcomers Centre, helping immgrants settle into the city.

In a news release, the party described him as "a longstanding member for twenty years and has earned a position of deep respect within the party."

“New Brunswickers need to see comprehensive, accessible health care across the province. We have all seen the housing and rental crisis spread across our province over recent years," White said in the news release.

"Our working people need respect and dignity, the assurance that a better life is not something of the past, but of the future. The New Brunswick NDP is the only truly progressive party that always works to make life better for all.”

Thomason announced his resignation on June 14, citing “internal issues” and fighting within the party.

“This job is too important to have somebody in it that is very clearly not liked by half of the voting members of council and executive,” he said during a news conference.

- With files from Savannah Awde

Rhythm Rathi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal