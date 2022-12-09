N.B. music star performs in fundraising concert for Valley Food Bank

New Brunswick singer-songwriter sensation David Myles made his first performance in Woodstock extra special for both a packed house of fans and the Woodstock-based Valley Food when he took the stage at Connell House on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Advanced tickets sold out quickly for the Downtown Woodstock-sponsored concert at the town’s historical landmark.

Downtown Woodstock president John Thompson said the non-profit organization sponsored the show with the assistance of ACOA, allowing the Valley Food Bank to receive a total of $3,000 in proceeds.

A David Myles Holiday Concert featured the acclaimed Fredericton-based performer, accompanied on guitar by Fredericton’s Allan Jeffries, to offer the sold-out audience his musical take on the Christmas season.

Licensed dietitian Marta Dingle spoke at the event, explaining the role of the Valley Food Bank.

Thompson credited Corey Crouse and Brad Walton for booking Myles and several artists for Downtown Woodstock’s holiday concert series at Connell House.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun