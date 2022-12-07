N.B. man charged with defrauding Halifax seniors through scams

·1 min read
The vehicle, possibly a 2019 Toyota Corolla, used by alleged con artists in one incident of fraud in the Halifax area in November. A 24-year-old man has now been charged in relation to the incidents. (Submitted by RCMP/Halifax Regional Police - image credit)
The vehicle, possibly a 2019 Toyota Corolla, used by alleged con artists in one incident of fraud in the Halifax area in November. A 24-year-old man has now been charged in relation to the incidents. (Submitted by RCMP/Halifax Regional Police - image credit)

Police have charged a New Brunswick man they say was involved in defrauding Halifax seniors of thousands of dollars in recent scams.

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, Halifax Regional Police and Halifax RCMP received a number of reports about similar frauds, according to a news release.

Each time, the victims were contacted by people pretending to be a relative urgently in need of bail money after being arrested.

The call was then taken over by another person pretending to be in a position of authority, like a police officer or a lawyer, instructing the victim to provide the bail money. The suspects then sent a "bail bondsman" to the victim's address to collect the cash or asked that it be sent by courier.

In a release last month, police said each victim was scammed out of between $5,000 and $10,000.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police officers arrested a man in Moncton with the help of Codiac Regional RCMP and brought him back to Halifax.

The 24-year-old man is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face multiple counts of fraud over and under $5,000, participating in a criminal organization, and possession of property obtained by crime over and under $5,000.

