N.B. imposing two-week lockdown to curb rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is imposing a new lockdown to curb rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Premier Blaine Higgs said today the province will move to Level 3 of the government's Winter Plan on midnight Friday until at least Jan. 30.

The new restrictions include the closure of gyms, entertainment venues and indoor dining at restaurants.

As well, residents can only gather with their household bubbles and indoor faith services are prohibited.

Retail businesses can remain open with up to 50 per cent capacity and physical distancing.

Higgs says there are 104 people hospitalized with the disease in the province, including nine in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press

