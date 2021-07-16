N.B. health minister says investigation into mysterious brain syndrome continues

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's health minister says experts are working as quickly as possible to study a mysterious neurological disease that has killed six people and infected 48.

But Dorothy Shephard says there is no guarantee they will find answers rather than more questions.

Shephard wrote a letter Thursday to inform the families of patients suffering from the unknown disease about the latest developments, including efforts to hire more full-time staff at the Mind Clinic in Moncton, N.B., where the study is underway.

She said in an interview today the clinic has 81 registered patients, although only the original 48 are part of the initial study by an expert committee.

Symptoms of the mystery syndrome include rapidly progressing dementia, muscle spasms, atrophy and a host of other complications.

Steve Ellis, whose father is one of the patients, is critical of the pace of information coming from the minister and is asking the government to release more details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press