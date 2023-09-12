N.B. Green leader, a three-time winner, picks new riding

Green party Leader David Coon has announced he’ll run in the new riding of Fredericton-Lincoln in the next provincial election, avoiding a showdown with the Liberal leader.

Coon has won the riding of Fredericton South for three successive elections and was hoping to run in the same spot.

But an independent electoral boundaries commission re-jigged the riding map and decided to split Coon’s constituency in half for the next vote, scheduled for Oct. 21, 2024.

Faced with two options – the new ridings of Fredericton-Lincoln or Fredericton South-Silverwood, divided by Regent Street in the capital’s downtown – Coon chose the one in which he lives.

His home is in the Skyline Acres neighbourhood, part of Fredericton-Lincoln.

“It has been my pleasure to serve residents of Fredericton South for the past eight years,” Coon said in a release on Monday. “I look forward to continuing to work for my constituents and gaining the trust of those who are not currently part of my riding.”

His decision should also make it easier for Liberal Leader Susan Holt to win if she chooses to run where she lives in the Sunshine Gardens neighbourhood, which belongs to the new Fredericton South-Silverwood riding.

Holt was clobbered by Coon in the 2018 election when she ran directly against him under Liberal Premier Brian Gallant's banner, losing by a nearly three-to-one margin.

Earlier this spring, she became Leader of the Opposition in the legislature by winning the byelection for Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, a safe Liberal seat that had been vacated by departing MLA Denis Landry.

Since winning the seat, she’s sung the praises of Bathurst, leading some people to speculate she might keep running there, similar to the way former Liberal premier Frank McKenna always contested a seat in the Miramichi area where he built his fame as a defence lawyer. For 15 years as an MLA, he stayed true to Chatham and then the newly created Miramichi-Bay du Vin, even after making his home in Fredericton.

Holt, however, says it’s premature to say where she’ll run.

She told Brunswick News she was focused on issues that matter to people, such as the huge increases in the cost of living.

She also said her party was busy setting up new riding associations with new executives across the province that would begin holding nomination meetings for candidates between October and the end of the year.

“Right now my energy is focused on getting the new Bathurst exec set up, getting the new Fredericton South-Silverwood exec set up and getting the executives set up in all the ridings across the province, and engaging all those volunteers and supporting that process, and then figuring out nomination schedules.”

But pressed on whether she’d keep running in Bathurst, the same way McKenna always maintained an office in the Miramichi, she hinted she would not.

“Look, the people of Bathurst have been amazing. They gave me the honour to represent them. But I’m a little different than Frank. My family is in Fredericton South-Silverwood. My work career was there, my connections are there. I can understand why he felt the pull of Chatham, the same way I feel a pull to represent my neighbours and colleagues and networks that I have worked with most closely over the last decade.”

Coon, who first won his seat in 2014 by beating Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Craig Leonard, said his party would also seek to win Fredericton South-Silverwood.

“For those residents of Fredericton South who will now live in Fredericton South-Silverwood, know that I’ll continue to represent you over the next year,” he said. “You have experienced the difference it makes having a Green MLA who puts their constituents before their party. I will work hard to ensure I’m joined in the legislature by a Green representative in Fredericton South-Silverwood after the next election.”

The Green party’s founding meetings for the new riding district associations for Fredericton-Lincoln and Fredericton South-Silverwood are scheduled for Sept. 26. Formal nomination processes for the two ridings will follow, the release stated.

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner