N.B. environmental group considers foray into affordable housing a natural progression

An artist&#39;s conception of the affordable housing development Eastern Charlotte Waterways plans to build in Blacks Harbour. (Eastern Charlotte Waterways - image credit)
An artist's conception of the affordable housing development Eastern Charlotte Waterways plans to build in Blacks Harbour. (Eastern Charlotte Waterways - image credit)

From the outside, it seems like Eastern Charlotte Waterways' foray into an affordable housing project is a big change in strategy for the community environmental group.

But executive director Briana Cowie sees the move as a natural progression in the group's efforts to tackle climate change issues in Charlotte County.

"Thinking about your carbon footprint is really hard to do when you don't have food in your fridge, or you don't have affordable housing," Cowie said.

Rather than being a departure from the group's mandate, Cowie sees the plan to build an affordable housing development in Blacks Harbour as a perfect fit.

Eastern Charlotte Waterways
Eastern Charlotte Waterways

"Project: Village grew out of our climate change planning," Cowie said. "We recognized there was a direct connection between environmental health and community health."

Eastern Charlotte Waterways has its office in Blacks Harbour. It plans to break ground on the first phase of the project in the coming construction season.

It's a 24-unit apartment complex with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Half of the units will be designated as affordable housing apartments. Cowie said at least six will be accessible for people with disabilities.

Village on board

The land, about three hectares off Lewis Connors Drive, was donated by the Village of Blacks Harbour.

Mayor John Craig said the plot was actually given to the village by Connors Bros., which "owns a lot of the land in Blacks Harbour," with the caveat that the land had to be used for housing opportunities.

"I think every community is looking for housing now," Craig said, adding the village has been seeking seniors' apartments for several years.

"It probably always was [an issue], but not to the extent it is now."

Craig said the major employers in the village, Connors Bros. and Cooke Aquaculture, have been running shuttle buses for workers who have to live in communities as far away as Saint John.

Cowie said the region also has a high demand for subsidized housing with about 80 people on waiting lists.

Eastern Charlotte Waterways
Eastern Charlotte Waterways

The development will be funded through Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation's co-investment fund.

The plan is to set rents for the affordable housing units at 80 per cent of the median rent in the area.

Eastern Charlotte Waterways is also trying to alleviate some of the transportation issues people in the area experience with a pilot project to allow car-sharing. The idea came to life after efforts to start a local bus service called Rural Lynx weren't successful.

ECW received $425,000 dollars from the federal government to purchase four electric vehicles that will be stationed in three communities in Charlotte County.

One car will be placed in Saint Andrews, one in St. Stephen and the other two will be in Blacks Harbour.

COVID delays

Cowie said the pilot project has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but hopes it can allow people who can't afford a vehicle a means to get to appointments or make trips to the grocery store.

Individuals would register to be part of the program, and would receive a swipe card that would allow them access to the vehicles.

The organization also has plans to try to help solve the problem of fresh food in a community that doesn't have a full grocery store, and Cowie said there is more to come on that.

"We will continue to roll out some of these plans to the community and look for their feedback and look for their engagement," Cowie said.

