N.B. to end vaccine passport Feb. 28, lift all COVID-19 restrictions by March 14

·1 min read

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs today unveiled the province's timeline to end all pandemic-related public health restrictions.

He says proof of vaccination will no longer be required as of Feb. 28, and all remaining measures will be lifted on March 14.

Higgs told reporters those include mask mandates, capacity limits and isolation requirements for people who test positive for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia announced Wednesday it would lift all restrictions on March 21, while Newfoundland and Labrador is also aiming for March 14.

Officials in New Brunswick say there are 77 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, five of whom are in intensive care and two of whom are on ventilators.

The province reported 365 new cases confirmed with a PCR test and 819 new cases confirmed with rapid tests, which are self-reported by residents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press

