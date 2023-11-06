N.B. to create law to protect frail seniors from violence

New Brunswick will create an adult protection law to keep vulnerable seniors safe from violence in nursing homes, says the social development minister.

Jill Green told the house on Thursday that she and Kathy Bockus, the new minister responsible for seniors, recently met with the province’s seniors' advocate, Kelly Lamrock, to discuss the recommendations of a public report he'd filed in July.

The independent officer of the legislature wrote a follow-up report about the death of 91-year-old Peter DeMerchant, who was fatally assaulted in 2019 by a fellow resident at Perth-Andover's Victoria Glen Manor.

“We had a meeting with the advocate discussing issues around violence in nursing homes and concerns we had,” the Progressive Conservative minister said during question period on Thursday. “In that meeting, we committed to exploring putting adult protection legislation in place here in New Brunswick. And we have the team at social development working on that right now. So, we take it very seriously.”

Green did not say when her department would finish drafting the legislation or when it would be introduced. She declined an interview request Thursday.

In DeMerchant's case, nursing home management told his family he had fallen each of the three times they were notified of injuries, according to the report. This was despite DeMerchant telling a staff member he was pushed in the first incident that resulted in a swollen hand.

Security footage requested by the family ultimately revealed he was assaulted twice by the fellow resident. The last assault resulted in DeMerchant breaking a hip and he would later die in hospital. Both the victim and attacker suffered from dementia, and criminal charges were never laid.

A lengthy statement from Green’s department was released to Brunswick News Thursday evening.

“We want to transform senior care," wrote spokeswoman Rebecca Howland. “The goal is to enable seniors to age well at home for as long as they wish and as independently as possible.”

She said this would happen through "various changes to better support aging in place, changes to assessment, addressing pressing affordability issues, addressing aging nursing home infrastructure, enabling a strong workforce and drafting new legislation for senior care and adult protection.”

The Department of Social Development, she said, would have more to say in the coming months.

Opposition Liberal members posed several questions about protecting vulnerable seniors on Thursday, with Bockus fielding most of the answers.

The rookie minister assured the house that of the more than 70 nursing homes in the province, 21 would undergo renovation projects to improve their ventilation systems, a major concern during flu and COVID outbreaks, which have proven deadly for older populations and people with chronic illnesses.

She said others would be assessed soon to see if they need similar renovations.

But when Liberal Leader Susan Holt asked her what had been done to address concerns raised by the auditor general, who recommended the government improve inspection and enforcement at nursing homes and introduce infection and control specialists, Bockus’s answers were vague.

“The health of our seniors is of utmost importance,” the minister said. “We’ll do whatever it takes to make sure they stay healthy, whether they are in a nursing home, a special care home or their own homes.”

Another issue raised was the sheer number of frail people waiting for a nursing home placement, as many as 980 seniors, the opposition said.

Robert Gauvin, the Liberal critic for seniors, asked for the second time in as many weeks why the minister wouldn’t disclose the location of two new nursing homes the Tory government plans on opening soon.

He said there had been chatter in her own riding of Saint Croix in southwestern New Brunswick that one of the new nursing homes would be built there.

“Are they gone?” Gauvin asked. “Because this could affect the minister’s riding. We just want to know what’s what. Are they still on the table or are they gone?”

Bockus’s reply was cool and succinct.

“As I told the member opposite in a private conversation, we don’t discuss business on the floor of the house. There are still negotiations under way, and when we can make an announcement, we will.”

Gauvin accused the Tory government of doing nothing to improve the situation in nursing homes, where he said the air quality and food were often lousy and they suffer a serious personnel shortage, putting seniors at risk.

“When are we going to get answers?” Gauvin said, raising his voice.

“We perhaps like to work a little bit slowly because we like to get things right,” Bockus said to opposition groans. “And as far as the food, or concerns in a certain nursing home, I’d appreciate a call or an email and let me know, and we can look into it.”

- with files from Andrew Waugh and Barbara Simpson

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner