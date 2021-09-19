N.B. COVID-19 roundup: cases rise at Sackville nursing home

Seven residents and three employees are among the 10 who have tested positive for the virus at the nursing home in Sackville. (NIAID-RML/The Associated Press/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise at the Drew Nursing Home in Sackville, after a staff member contracted the virus last week.

The province's rapid outbreak management team, also known as PROMT, was dispatched to the home last Tuesday. It has been closed to visitors since then.

Seven residents and three employees are among the 10 who have tested positive for the virus, the home said in an alert issued to families on Saturday.

All the residents who have tested positive are concentrated in the Chignecto unit of the home.

Testing is happening over the weekend and the home said it will provide another update on case numbers soon.

Residents and staff will continue to be tested on a regular basis until the outbreak has ended.

"Public Health is recommending that any families who visited the home between September 4th and September 14th call 811 for advice on testing. Please monitor for symptoms until September 29th," the home added.

The home cares for up to 118 residents at a time, according to the Department of Social Development's website.

New exposure notices

Public Health identified new places in the province where people could have been exposed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Jimmy Flynn concert Capital Exhibit Centre (361 Smythe St., Fredericton)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 12 and Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tim Hortons (75 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Acadie-Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. – Pur & Simple (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m.

Sept. 5 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m.

Sept. 4 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:58 p.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.– Miss Cue (459 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 12 between noon and 2 p.m. – Centennial Park playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – A & C Convenience Store laundromat (369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 10 between 9 p.m. and midnight – Daquiri Smokehouse (3 Acadie Rd., Bouctouche)

Sept. 10 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pirate de la Mer (10 Industrielle Rd., Bouctouche)

Sept. 10 between 1:30 p.m. and midnight – P'tit Pub du Tchè (40 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche)

Sept. 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – McDonald's (420 Paul St., Dieppe)

Sept. 9 and 10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (80 Champlain St., Dieppe)

Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Moncton Golf & Country Club clubhouse (212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

Sept. 8 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Golf Town (52 Wyse St., Moncton)

Sept. 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre outpatient clinic (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

Sept. 8 and September 7 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – MacDonald Buick GMC Cadillac ( 111 Baig Blvd. Moncton)

Sept. 7 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

Sept. 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Sept. 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (526 Main St., Shediac)

Sept. 6 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Club Chasse et Pêche Haute-Aboujagne (326 Aboujagne Rd., Haute-Aboujagne)

Sept. 5 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Casino New Brunswick (21 Casino Dr., Moncton)

Sept. 5 between midnight and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub (837 Main St., Moncton)

Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant (806 Main St., Moncton)

Sept. 5 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shediac Market (10 Weldon St., Shediac)

Sept. 4 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cosmo dance night club (837 Main St., Moncton)

Sept. 4 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Sept. 4 between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill (1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Sept. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Café Cognito (581 Main St., Moncton)

Sept. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 12 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church (488 Main St., Sussex)

Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (138 Main St., Sussex)

Sept. 9 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Dollarama (286 Main St., Sussex)

Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and noon – Starbucks (15 Depot Ct., Saint John)

Sept. 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Starbucks (641 Harding St., Saint John)

Sept. 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Starbucks (30 Lacey St., Rothesay)

Sept. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Dollarama (101 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart (450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Superstore (168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay)

Sept. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Full Gospel Assembly (34 Mount Pleasant Ave. E, Saint John)

Sept. 4 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Old Navy (90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John)

Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Java Moose Coffee (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (300 Retail Dr., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 10 between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Acorn Restaurant (10 Route 635, Lake George)

Sept. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Turning Point Pentecostal Church (2031 Route 3, Harvey)

Sept. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. – Kings Landing (5804 Route 102, Prince William)

Sept. 7 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Opening Service (128 River St., Fredericton)

Sept. 7 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Dinner (128 River St., Fredericton)

Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park (6094 Route 8, Boiestown)

Sept. 3 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Tobique Youth Center (268 Main St., Tobique First Nations)

Sept. 1, 2, 3, and Aug. 30 and 31 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Goodine Insurance (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover)

Sept. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guardian Johnson Drug (16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – TCBY Yogurt (121 Route 550, Hartford)

Sept. 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Sept. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub (530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 11 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sept. 10 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 10 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Merritt Press (208 Main St., Grand Falls)

Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston campus (35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston)

Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – UMCE Université de Moncton, Edmundston campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Le Grand-Saut (155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 8 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

September 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – A&A Ouellette Entreprise Ltd (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 5 between 4: p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – St. Patrick Catholic Church (2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding)

Sept. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Canadian Tire (383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Town Hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office] (131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Theriault and Morin Dentist (148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 10 between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Tap's Bar (42 Water St., Campbellton)

Sept. 8 and 9 between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Gym Fitness (384 Dover St., Campbellton)

Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

Sept. 7 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Sept. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Restigouche Walk-In Clinic (68 Water St., Campbellton)

Sept. 7 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Salon de Coiffure Cheveux Modern Hair (59 Water St., Campbellton)

Sept. 6 between noon and 3:30 p.m. – Super 8 Hotel (Reception and Pool) (26 Duke St., Campbellton)

Sept. 6 between 11 a.m. and noon – Dairy Queen (84 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

Sept. 5 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – North Shore Cinema (52 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Sept. 4 and 5 – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Sept. 4 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Balmoral Community Centre (21 Centre Rd., Balmoral)

Sept. 4 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club (30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton)

Sept. 3 between noon and 1 p.m. – Chez Kim Restaurant (65 Water St., Campbellton)

Sept. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Sept. 2 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Acadie-Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – CCNB – Bathurst Campus, Main Building (725 Collège Rd., Bathurst)

Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus (1079 Principale Rd., Beresford)

Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's (426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 11 between noon and 1 p.m. – Fundy Line Restaurant (869 King George Highway, Miramichi)

Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

Sept. 8 and 9 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

Sept. 9 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Jungle Jim's Restaurant (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi)

Sept. 8 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Cali.Co. Café (1 Allan St., Miramichi)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

57 more cases confirmed in province on Friday

Public Health announced 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The province has stopped releasing case numbers on the weekend.

It put the active case count at 370 with 17 people in hospital. The province's previous peak for active cases was 348 on Jan. 25.

Nearly 20 of the new cases are among young people, with 12 among "zero to nine-year-olds," Education Minister Dominic Cardy told reporters during a news conference.

Nineteen of the cases involve people 19 or under, with cases confirmed at five schools in three zones, according to a Public Health news release.

John Caldwell School in Grand Falls also alerted parents to a case of COVID-19 on Friday. The school was not mentioned in the province's news release that day.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.