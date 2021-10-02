N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Single-day high with 140 new cases, 4 deaths

The Province of New Brunswick is reported __ cases and __ deaths on Oct. 1, a new single-day record. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters - image credit)

Public Health is reporting four deaths due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, the highest number for a single day.

There are also 140 new cases, also a single-day record.

"Marcia joins with me in expressing our sympathies to the families and friends of these four people," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a media release.

"This virus is affecting New Brunswickers of all ages. Healthy younger people are getting sick as well as older individuals. Of the 140 cases announced, 88 are under 40. Those in that age bracket are less likely to end up in hospital but they still carry and can transmit the virus."

There are new cases in every region of the province, the most located in the Moncton region (52) and the Edmundston region (41).

As of Saturday's report, there were 764 active cases in the province. The province reported 49 recoveries.

There have been 4,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, with 3,583 recoveries and 64 deaths.

There are 44 people in hospital with 17 in intensive care.

Most severe wave since pandemic began

Although at least 80.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, New Brunswick set records for new cases and deaths Saturday.

Higgs said in a Sep. 24 news conference that the early reopening and the drop of all restrictions on July 30, before reaching its original target to have 75 per cent of New Bruswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated, was "the right thing to do for New Brunswick" based on the information the government had at the time.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell warned before the July 30 reopening that case numbers would rise, and as they mounted in late summer Higgs said the increase had been expected.

The new wave in cases and deaths comes after a new situation report shows that hospitals throughout the province are overwhelmed even if they don't have COVID-19 patients.

Health system stressed as COVID-19 cases rise

Story continues

On Sept. 24, health officials warned anywhere from 30 to 40 hospitalizations were projected to take place over the next two weeks.

According to the Oct. 1. Vitalité Health Network report, the regional health authority said it has reduced elective surgeries at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, which has an occupancy rate of 121.8 per cent with just one COVID-19 patient, who is in intensive care.

There are 10 COVID-19 patients, including four in the ICU, at the Edmunston Regional Hospital, which also reduced certain ambulatory care services. There is currently an occupancy rate of 82.5 per cent.

Patients requiring stringent care and monitoring occupy concentrated care beds. All concentrated care beds at the Tracadie Hospital have been temporarily converted to "telemetry beds," according to the report. The occupancy rate for the Tracadie Hospital was not provided.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre is at 115.4 per cent occupancy, with one COVID patient, while the Chaleur Regional Hospital is at 91.5 per cent and has no COVID patients.

A total of 21 health-care employees are off work and a total of 79 per cent of Vitalité workers are now fully vaccinated, while 83 per cent having received one dose.

All but one have decreased since Sept. 23.

Moncton Hospital: 85 per cent, down from 90 per cent

Saint John Regional Hospital: 96 per cent, up from 91 per cent

Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital: 90 per cent, down from 93 per cent

Upper River Valley Hospital: 96 per cent, down from 110 per cent

Miramichi Regional Hospital: 93 per cent, down from 100 per cent

Horizon quietly reverted to a "modified orange alert level," internal documents reveal, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and shortage of staff.

Breakdown of cases

Cases have been reported all across the province, with main increases in Zones 1, 3 4 and 5.

Zone 1, Moncton region, cases

The 52 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

19 people 19 and under;

Seven people 20-29;

11 people 30-39;

Seven people 40-49;

A person 50-59;

Four people 60-69;

Two people 80-89; and

A person 90 and over.

Forty-two cases are under investigation and ten are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 2, Saint John region, cases

The nine new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

Two people 19 and under;

Two people 40-49;

Four people 50-59; and

A person 60-69.

Five cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 3, Fredericton region, cases

The 23 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

Five people 19 and under;

Three people 20-29;

Six people 30-39;

Three people 40-49;

Three people 50-59; and

Three people 60-69.

Sixteen cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 4, Edmundston region, cases

The 41 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

Ten people 19 and under;

Six people 20-29;

13 people 30-39;

Five people 40-49;

Three people 50-59;

Two people 60-69; and

Two people 70-79.

Twenty-one cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 20 are under investigation.

Zone 5, Campbellton region, cases

The nine new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

Two people 19 and under;

A person 20-29;

A person 30-39;

Two people 40-49;

A person 50-59; and

Two people 60-69.

Five cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 6, Bathurst region, cases

The two new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

A person 19 and under; and

A person 60-69.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 7, Miramichi region, cases

The four new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) as follows;

A person 19 and under;

A person 60-69;

A person 70-79; and

A person 80-89.

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

New and recent public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures confirmed by public health:

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Centre Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

Sept. 24 between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

Sept. between 4:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

Sept. 23 between 8 a.m. and 12 noon – Service New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock)

Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon – Florenceville Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank)

Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Glenn's Grocery (9146 Main St., Woodstock)

Sept. 25 and September 24 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 25 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (350 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Circle K (1095 Broadway St., Woodstock)

Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – The Corner Store (122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock)

Sept. 26 between noon and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Sept. 26 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Eglise Assomption communion class (355 Chapel St., Grand Falls)

Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 24 and Sept. 23 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – voting station Best Western Edmundston (280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Sept. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Claire France (312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton)

Sept. 24 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Osprey Truck Stop (2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past two weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 26 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

Sept. 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – J.K. Irving Centre Moncton Wildcats game (30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche)

Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – YMCA (30 War Ave., Moncton)

Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham (2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 24 and 25 between 10:20 p.m. and 4:20 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Sept. 23 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Maple Leaf Queen's Buffet (939 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 23 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – White Cab Taxi (981 Main St., Moncton)

Sept. 22 and 23 between 11 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave.

Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)

Sept. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

Sept. 20 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Club D'âge D'or de Dieppe (445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe)

Sept. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Kiwanis Park (80 Limerick St., Moncton)

Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Rose's Your Independent Grocer (75 Main St., Sackville)

Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

Sept.19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

Sept. 18 between 4 p.m. to midnight – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Magnetic Hill Winery (860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 18 between 4 p.m. to midnight – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Magnetic Hill Winery (860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Sept. 18 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)

Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – East Coast Amusements of New Brunswick (377 Killam Dr., Moncton)

Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Belliveau Orchard (1209 Main Rd., Memramcook)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 26 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint John Regional Hospital, emergency department (400 University Ave., Saint John)

Sept. 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Forever Healthy Allergy Elimination Centre (1040 Main St., Sussex)

Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Sobeys (1 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Voting station (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Holy Rosary Catholic Church (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

Sept. 19 – Center Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

Sept. 18 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex)

Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Spuds N Things (677 Main St., Hampton)

Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Hampton Your Independent Grocer (454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)

Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Scott's Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

Sept. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 24 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fredericton CO-OP (170 Doak Rd., Fredericton)

Sept. 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (471 Smythe St., Fredericton)

Sept. 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

Sept. 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 23 and 24 – Days Inn Hotel (60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto)

Sept. 23 – Corrective Health Services (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

Sept. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – STMR.36 BBQ and Social (Delta Fredericton) (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

Sept. 22 and 23 between 8 a.m. and noon – Gateway Dental Centre (22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto)

Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – RustiCo (304 King St., Fredericton)

Sept. 21, 22, and 23 – Delta Hotels by Marriott (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

Sept. 20, 21, and 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.– Cannon's Cross Pub (15 Riverside Dr., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.– Atlantic Superstore (471 Smythe St., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and noon – Winners (9 Riocan Ave., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and noon – Boyce Farmers Market (665 George St., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Bluenotes (1150 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – uKIDS (1150 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Sobeys (1180 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Global Pet Foods (1055 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart (125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton)

Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (598 Union St., Fredericton)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

Sept. 25 between 11:35 a.m. and noon – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 25 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – The Red Barn (10549 Route 144, Saint André)

Sept. 25 between 9:25 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 25 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. – Simply for Life (91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 25 between 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Hill Top Restaurant (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 17 to 25 – Bernier Meat Shop (40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard)

Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Familiprix (116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

Between Sept. 20 and 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Archway Insurance (166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 25 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Sept. 24 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 23 between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Marché Bonichoix - J.M. & C. Dugas Ltée (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

Sept. 23 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Saint Quentin Cooperative ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

Sept. 21 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

Sept. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

Sept. 20 and 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Royal Bank (305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinc, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls)

Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– PhysioFirst Prof. Corp. (68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)

Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Léopold Roy House ( 212 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls

Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)

Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Green Diamond Equipment (67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Le Grand Saut (155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between noon and 5 p.m. – Animalerie R L Tropical (721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

September 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master ( 328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Dollarama ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 18 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

Sept. 18 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Best Western Plus Grand-Sault Hotel & Suites (187 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 5 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Greco (77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 4:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Restaurant Le Patrimoine (115 Rivière à la Truite St., Edmundston)

Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Les Brasseurs du Petit Sault ( 45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

Sept. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock ( 100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint-Basile)

Sept. 18 between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Burger King ( 10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Paradis des Bonbons (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hart (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Walmart ( 805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and noon – Final Cuts ( 275 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Kent Building Supplies (88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Alcool NB Liquor ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix – J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Animalerie R L Tropical (721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 27 and 28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

Sept. 23 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)

Sept. 22 between 11:05 a.m. and noon – Vaccine clinic, Campbellton Regional Hospital (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and midnight – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 20, 21, and 22 – Comfort Inn (1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Sept. 18 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 22, 23, and 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Guillevin International (318 Dalton Ave., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.