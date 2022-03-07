N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Cruise ship passengers, crew must be fully vaccinated, Ottawa announces

Cruise ships, some with able to carry 5,000 passengers, are expected back in Saint John this year. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press - image credit)
All cruise ship passengers and crew will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when ships begin docking at Port Saint John this spring.

It's part of new COVID-19 measures announced by the federal government Monday for the return of cruise ships to Canadian waters next month for the 2022 season.

Passengers will need to take a COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours before they board or take an antigen test within one day of boarding, said federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The same rule applies to passengers disembarking from a cruise ship in Canada, he said.

Cruise ship operators will be required to inspect proof of vaccination and pre-boarding test results, test suspected cases, isolate positive cases, test close contacts of positive cases.

They will also be required to report symptomatic or positive passengers or crew to Transport Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the port, and the local public health unit.

Symptomatic or positive passengers can expect to be isolated on board the ship and won't be able to take part in communal activities.

At the end of their cruise, it will be the cruise line's responsibility to arrange for COVID-19-safe isolation accommodations.

No cruise ships have stopped in Saint John since 2020, when the pandemic restricted travel.

The first ship of the season is scheduled for May 4, when the Pearl Mist will sail into the harbour.

A total of 69 cruise ships are expected.

Businesses face difficult decisions

New Brunswick businesses can choose to keep COVID-19 mandates in place after the province lifts all restrictions next week, but some restaurant owners say making that decision is not so simple.

Mike Babineau, the president of Downtown Fredericton Inc., and owner of several restaurants in the city, says it's impossible to appease everyone and it's a highly charged environment, with some people seeing calls in either direction as a personal affront.

Babineau says they're doing their best to make everyone feel comfortable.

"We're in the customer service business. So if somebody comes in that would like a little bit more space, or would like our server to put a mask on or, you know, any of the above, we're going to do what we can to please these customers," he said.

"We're a safe place to be. We want our customers to come back and see us. And so far, by the numbers, they are coming out. So I think we're in a good spot."

The province is set to lift all COVID restrictions, including mask mandates and gathering limits, on March 14, when the emergency order ends.

Babineau says he's decided to follow Public Health's lead, just as he's done throughout the pandemic.

That means his restaurants no longer check customers' vaccine status, and they'll move ahead with lifting mask requirements on March 14.

1 death Friday, 92 people in hospital

New Brunswick recorded a COVID-related death Friday, and 92 people were in hospital, including 44 admitted for COVID-19 and 48 admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Eight people required intensive care, and five of them were on ventilators.

Public Health confirmed 391 new cases of COVID-19 through lab-based PCR tests, putting the active case count at 3,892, an increase of 175.

An additional 562 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

As of Friday, 50.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 87.2 per cent had received two vaccine doses, and 92.9 per cent had received one dose.

A total of 738,442 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 38,937 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 34,734 recoveries so far and 309 COVID-related deaths.

