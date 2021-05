N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Airports hope interest in travel takes off as focus turns to green level

Flights in and out of the Moncton airport are down to about 10 per cent of normal operations, said president and CEO Bernard LeBlanc. (Mike Hillman/CBC News - image credit)

Airports in the region hope interest in travel takes off as provinces turn their attention to reaching the green level of COVID-19 recovery.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, travel has all but stalled, as commercial airlines have reduced their schedules or cancelled flights altogether.

"When we look at no need for quarantines, no need for quarantine hotels, those type of things, and no restrictions for who can travel, that's a huge change," said Bernard LeBlanc, the president and CEO of the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

LeBlanc says the Moncton airport has been operating at 10 per cent of the traffic it would normally see this time of year.

With the exception of international travel, he believes August could pick up to near normal levels with the planned easing of restrictions.

Under New Brunswick's plan to move to the green level of COVID recovery, unveiled last week, the province will gradually ease Public Health restrictions in three phases, provided vaccination-rate goals are met and COVID-related hospitalizations remain low.

Phase 1 calls for at least 75 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 or over to be vaccinated with at least one dose by June 7.

As of Monday, 62.6 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

Under Phase 2, at least 20 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 65 or over must be vaccinated with their second dose by July 1.

The target for the final phase is to have 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by Aug. 2.

If the province does not reach its vaccination goals, it will delay the eased restrictions, Premier Blaine Higgs has said.

A "major campaign on vaccinations" focused on "being part of the New Brunswick success story" will be launched this week, he said. No other details have been released.

143 active cases

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, putting the province's total active case count at 143.

Six people were in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care. There was also one New Brunswicker in hospital outside the province, also in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,013 recoveries and 43 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 333,712 tests have been conducted as of Sunday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health is reporting the following potential public exposures.

Fredericton region:

Sobeys , Miramichi Road, Oromocto, on May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Dollarama , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Day & Ross Freight Terminal, 11187 Route 130, Somerville, May 22

Previous public exposures

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Moncton region:

Saint Pierre Catholic Church , 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, on Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. service.

Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, on May 20 and May 22.

Wendy's Restaurant , 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

TD Bank , 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Moxie's Grill and Bar , 10 Wyse St., Moncton, on May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tim Hortons , 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Codiac Transpo Cit y Bus #60 , on May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Codiac Transpo City Bus #51 , on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

Extreme Windows, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fredericton region:

Kingswood Entertainment Centre , 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellm on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Service New Brunswick, 432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, on May 21

Day & Ross , 414 York St., Fredericton, on May 18,19 and 21

Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Head Shoppe , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dollarama , 1033 Prospect St., on May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Day & Ross Freight Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17 - 20

Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

Naturally Fit Gym , 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary's, May 20 between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Capt. Submarine/Irving Oil , 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, on Thursday, May 20 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Le Château , 1381 Regent St., on May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Lawtons Drugs , 1381 Regent St., on May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Fredericton YMCA daycare , 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19

The Reps Gym , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, on May 17 to May 19.

Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

Castle Building Supplies , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Save Easy, A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on May 11, May 14, May 15, and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: