N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2nd pandemic election begins with advance polls

New Brunswickers are beginning to cast ballots in advance polls on Saturday as the province kicks off its second pandemic election.

The municipal election, postponed last year in response to COVID-19, will be held on May 10 in most regions with advance polls being held today.

Residents of some northwest communities will vote on May 25 after Elections New Brunswick suspended the election while the area was under lockdown. The region was moved to orange-phase restrictions on Wednesday.

Municipalities impacted include Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard. Advance polls in those areas will be held on May 15 and May 17.

Results for the entire province will be announced on May 25 after polls close in the northwest.

The delay is a result of recent legislation to allow the suspension of nominations and voting in a particular zone in the event of a lockdown.

New Brunswick staged a provincial election last September.

UNB residents to be tested again

Public Health continues to closely monitor a travel-related COVID-19 outbreak at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

Residents and staff of Magee House residence will be tested for a third time on Sunday, according to a news release. The outbreak at the apartment-style residence has reported 12 cases, involving the COVID variant first reported in India.

It has also been linked to a positive case at George Street Middle School in Fredericton.

Officials are investigating to see if there has been apartment-to-apartment transmission through the building's ventilation system. There are 101 units in the facility that offers housing for mature students.

Residents of Magee House and the university's Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence are in isolation and not permitted to leave the property. Restrictions are expected to continue until May 8.

127 active cases

New Brunswick has 127 active cases of COVID-19, as of Friday's update. Four people are in the hospital, including two in intensive care.

There are 16 active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 18 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), 22 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), 61 in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), six in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and four in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) has no known, active cases of COVID-19.

The province has confirmed 1,915 total cases, including 1,751 recoveries. There have been 36 deaths.

Public Health has conducted 289,965 tests.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

