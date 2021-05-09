N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Isolation over for Magee House residents with negative test results

Magee House is residence with 101 apartment-style units for mature students. (Ed Hunter/CBC - image credit)

Residents of Magee House on the University of New Brunswick campus in Fredericton are now allowed to leave the apartment-style residence if they test negative for COVID-19.

New Brunswick Public Health announced Saturday that isolation would end for those testing negative as of midnight Saturday.

The remaining cases will continue to self-isolate in the residence next week.

There have been at least 12 confirmed cases of the virus involved in the outbreak at Magee House.

The outbreak was declared nearly two weeks ago and involved the variant first reported in India.

Outbreak at special care home leads to five deaths

Public Health reported the fifth death in a week at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

The death reported Saturday was a person in their 90s.

The outbreak involves the variant first reported in South Africa.

There have now been 41 deaths from the respiratory disease in the province.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: