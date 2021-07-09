N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Health minister expects 1st dose vaccination rate to hit 80% within days

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said vaccines are helping to keep case counts low despite the borders opening up to people from across Canada. (Government of New Brunswick - image credit)

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard thinks 80 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers will be vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within days.

As of Friday, the province had vaccinated 79.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over with at least one dose and 47.5 per cent with two doses.

"I'm feeling really good and extremely optimistic," Shephard told Information Morning Saint John.

"The vaccination numbers are great … and even the first dose continues to climb."

New Brunswick recently opened its borders to the rest of Canada, but case numbers are the lowest they have been since last fall.

Shephard said she has noticed licence plates from Quebec, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, and attributes the steady low case counts to the province's successful vaccine roll out.

She said Public Health has noticed the vaccine is doing its job in terms of limiting transmission and hospitalizations from the respiratory disease.

A series of mobile walk-in Moderna clinics is being held this week to make getting vaccinated more convenient and accessible.

Travellers from outside of New Brunswick are able to get vaccinated at the clinics.

There is a clinic Friday in Blacks Harbour at the Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a clinic in Dieppe at the Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 active cases as of Thursday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday and the number of active cases in the province dropped to single digits, at nine.

The last time New Brunswick reported an active case count below 10 was on Oct. 6, 2020, said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane. Five active cases were noted on that day.

Two people remain in hospital with the respiratory disease, neither in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,336 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, with 2,280 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 366,927 tests have been conducted, including 695 on Wednesday.

There are no new public exposure notices. Previous public exposure notices can be found on the government of New Brunswick's website.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and has 39 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases Thursday and 14 active cases.

Prince Edward Island had no new cases to report Friday and only one active case.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.